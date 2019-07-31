Audrey Morain
The responders to last week’s train crash need praise, honor and glory for how they worked together and handled the situation. My husband and I witnessed the crash. I was an EMT for 14 years and have never seen such quick response, such courtesy in departments working together. Shout Out of praise and glory for how hard our police officers and first responders work for this community.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and admiration to Berniece Smith, Tina Dixon, Frank Petteway, Tommy Hendricks and Sam Williams for your passion and compassion to serve our churches, communities and all humankind. There are no great people in the world; there are only ordinary people. The difference is some people set higher goals, dream bigger dreams and settle for nothing less than the best. We are very appreciative to each of you for illustrating to us through your Christian character a genuine prescription for joyful living: Be kind, be good and be unselfish. May God continue to rain down blessings upon each of you.
Elaine Yanez Lara
I just want to shout out to my oldest grandson, Che’Quan Jones Jr. Happy seventh birthday, my love. Naenae and Pawpaw love you so much and are super proud of how sweet, kind and smart you are. Hope you have a special day, my baby, and remember I love you to the moon and back plus infinity. Love, Naenae.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to John H. Johnson, Ruby Johnson, Casanna Hanks, Laura Johnson, Rita York, Linda Bryant, Arthur Lynn Edison and Felp Higgins. Life is to be fortified by many friendships. To love and be loved is the greatest happiness of existence. It is not the length of life but depth of life. We pray that God will grant you many more years to live, and may He continue to bless you as you have been a blessing to others.
Brenda Rodriguez
Thank you, Jesus Christ, my lord and savior. Thank you children and grandchildren, husband Jesse. I Love you all.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and appreciation to David Jordan, Ray McGaughey, Mary Coddou, Judy Gifford Gatton, Bob Schwebel,and all directors and supporters of the Brazoria Heritage Foundation who held their annual re-enactment of the Santa Ana Ball. The event was one of sheer delight, chaired by Tammy and Ray McGaughey and a sumptuous meal provided by Young Guns cooking team. It was with great honor the Brazoria Heritage Foundation named the theater in recognition of one our greatest humanitarians, John H. Greenberg, who lived a beautiful, giving and selfless life. He exemplified to each of us the most important thing is living your life for something more important than your life. Blessings and continued prayers to each of you.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.