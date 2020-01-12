ANGLETON
Research has found metabolic syndrome is a contributing factor to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, but symptoms of Alzheimer’s can be delayed or even reversed through lifestyle changes. That’s exactly what The Gathering Place’s Meta Camp is designed to help people do.
Meta Camp, which began Thursday, is an eight-week program designed to help senior citizens with metabolic syndrome lose weight by improving their diet, incorporating exercise and reducing stress. Facilitators want to design an individual format for each participant to help them do that, said Dennis Hastings, a retired health care specialist and motivational speaker.
“It’s an educational component of The Gathering Place and it’s for people who want to control or reverse metabolic syndrome because they’ve realized that if you have metabolic syndrome it can also lead to dementia,” Education Coordinator Erika Longoria said.
Metabolic syndrome is not a specific disease but has been defined as a collection of risk factors for cardiac disease and dementia, directly related to insulin resistance. If a person has three of the following five inflammatory conditions — belly fat, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, high triglycerides and diabetes — they have metabolic syndrome.
Inflammation is the body’s response to injury, and the body needs a certain amount of inflammation, Hastings told participants. However, too much inflammation is not good for the brain.
“Metabolic syndrome, it does affect your brain,” Hastings said.
Some ways people can address metabolic syndrome include restricting dietary carbs to lose weight, managing their stress to lower cortisol levels, being physically active, getting a good night’s sleep and avoiding blood sugar spikes, Hastings said.
The class size was limited to 10 people to facilitate a more intimate setting, in order to encourage the participants to feel more comfortable opening up. It also offers the chance for participants to receive more individualized attention if they feel they need it, Longoria said.
Meta Camp meets on the second and fourth Thursdays, during which the educational lecture component is offered. Alternate Thursdays offer participants opportunities to weigh in, browse recipes and visit with one another in a supportive setting.
The program is free, but participants were required to register and pay a one-time materials fee of $15, or $25 for two people from the same household. They also signed a HIPAA agreement, which is intended to protect their sensitive health information.
“They can share diets and ideas, but the weight ... they keep it to themselves, but they can keep track of it,” Longoria said.
During the meeting, Hastings referenced several books and studies, including research by Dr. Mark Hyman that explains how cutting out sugar and carbohydrates can reverse conditions of pre-dementia and dementia.
“There’s a lot of controversy in that statement, but they’re talking about good fat,” Hastings said.
Meta Camp also emphasizes the importance of exercise but does not offer exercise activities during class the way Brain Camp does, Longoria said.
A journal is also suggested to help participants track their food intake, which at least one participant has found helpful in the past.
“It’s powerful to write down everything I eat,” the participant said. “It’s like a budget; you don’t know what you spend until you write it all down for a couple of months.”
Hastings also stressed the importance of motivation throughout the program and had participants sign a certificate of commitment to place on their refrigerator or pantry.
“You’ve got to commit to it; you’ve got to stick with it and work really hard. You’ve got to be honest with yourselves,” Hastings said. “You’re gonna get the tools you need, but you have to use them.”
