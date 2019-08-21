Manda Velez
Karmine Hurt, were so proud of you and we know the second grade will hold amazing things for you. We love you! Love, Mom and Dad
Belinda Mendoza Ramirez
I can’t believe how fast you’ve grown. Fifth grade already! BB and Popo are so proud of you. All Search and advanced classes. The sky is the limit. Wishing you a great year, Mia Jones.
Manning Rollerson Sr.
I would like to give a shout out to Miss Marshall for the excellent job she has done for my grandson last year and this year. He’s really excelling and he’s really learning. Most of all, I would like to give a shout out to every school that my grandkids and all the kids that are participating in BISD that God will carry them through this year with no incidents, and that they will get what they need to prepare themselves for the future. And a shout out to all the schools’ faculties that God bless and keep them and that he gives them the desires of their heart daily for being a servant for our children. We as parents thank you. God bless.
Carmen Huerta Galvan
Shout out to all the kiddos going back to school; always do your best. And to the teachers for a wonderful year, thank you for all you do. And to my most favorite — The Buchorn Team; Candace Buchorn and Trevor Buchorn, we love you.
Amanda Fink Reich
Shout out to the BISD staff, teachers, nurses, aides and custodian staff that put time and extra heart into doing what you do every year to grow our future. I know you don’t get recognized enough, but I (and I know many others) are thankful for you!
Dianna Tamez
My love, you’ll soon be starting back at BC to further your education this fall! Lisa Ann, we are so proud of you!! #Dream #Goals #Conquer #Mom #Wife #Student #Sister #Daughter #DogMom #TEAMTAMEZ
Shanna Wade
Good luck to my babies, Raylea and Reese. Here’s to the best year yet. Love, Mom
Tosha Hurst
Tara! Happy first day of your junior year. I pray this year is the best, and that you have a blast. You make me so proud. Love you!
Kristin Cade
Shout out to Sweeny’s Miranda, Marissa and Nathan Resendez. I am so proud of y’all. I have so much faith in all of you, and I know you will do great this year. Miranda, it’s your final year, and I could not be prouder of the woman you have come to be. Gma and GPA did a great job. I love y’all.
Kaitlynn Fisher
Trip Tischler, Faith Tischler, and Braelynn Fisher, hope you have a good first day and a fantastic school year. Aunt Kk and Uncle Bubba love y’all!
Sharon Marie Prawitz
Shout out to Tyler Prawitz. Senior year is a big deal. So proud of all you have accomplished already in your life. Make this be the best year ever. You will make so many memorable memories my love. Can’t wait to see you graduate!
To my beautiful daughter, Hailey Prawitz, words can’t describe how proud I am of you. You have exceeded all my expectations. You surprise me daily. Sophomore year; wow!
And last but not least, to my darling Peyton Prawitz, your journey is just beginning. Pre-k already. Where does time go? Have fun and enjoy.
Mommy loves you all … to the moon and back! So proud of you all. Sending all my loves and prayers this school year. May God be with you all every step of the way.
Christina Jaramillo Nino
Sending a shout out to my babies, Marissa and Marc Nino. Have a great year! We love you.
Shanna Wade
Raylea Rose and Reese Elizabeth, hope you have the best school year ever! Love, Mom
Maria Espinoza
Shout out to all of the Freeport Elementary Dolphins. Swimming to Success!
Peggy Miltenberger
Being seniors, God has blessed my husband and I with very “special, kind, giving and helpful neighbors” (Karen and David Koronek). They are very much appreciated by us. Their kindness is demonstrated so often by their willingness to share their garden vegetables with us. Most mornings, they bring us our paper, and most recently they built a “special awning” that provides shade for our Labrador. (They love our pet as much as we do.) We are truly blessed to have Karen and David as our neighbors.
Tosha Hurst
Becca! Your senior year is going to fly by, and before you know, you will be done with school. Mom knows your year is going to be great. Enjoy it while you can. Love you!
Jackie Riggs
My entire 2020 Senior Model Team — Avaya, Jordan, Jasmyn, Cassie, Avery, Katelyn, Emmie, Kennedy, Cheyane, Julisa, Yesenia, Matthew, Reina and Anabel — I love you guys and I hope your senior year is amazing! I’m so happy you’re on my team.
Melissa Moreno Ennis
Cooper and Ellie, have a great first day. We love you so much! Love, Mom and Dad
Brandy Borel
Huge shout out to my baby, Kade Quick, starting fourth grade. I pray you have the best school year, and that you open your mind to accept all the teachings you will be given. Always remember that education is a gift that should be appreciated. I also pray that your heart stays humble and kind. I love you! #WeAreBarrow
Callie J Venable
Shout out to my grandbabies; wishing you a great school year Cade, Cason, Trey and Camryn. Have fun and learn a lot! From Nani & Pawpaw
Cyndee Clay
Shout out to Raven Porter and Kendalyn Porter. … love you! Hope you have a great day.
Megan Blanchard
Have an amazing senior year, Reece. Hope you have an awesome freshman year Brody and Kynlie. I know you’ll do awesome in fourth. Love y’all so much! Megan
Adrian N Christina Balderas
Many blessings to our babies, Adriana and Adrian Balderas. 2019 is a new year for accomplishments for our sixth-grader and our fifth-grader, shoot for the stars we believe in y’all! Love you more always, Daddy and Mommy
Dianna Tamez
Hope all goes well on your volleyball tryouts Monday 8/19/19 Gloriana D.P.! Micheal A.P., hope you like your welding classes @Brazoswood High School. Cadets, dream and conquer all your goals. We believe in you! Love your parents, D&L. #TeamTamez
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and praises to Minister Lula Griggs and the Women of Destiny Ministries who held their ninth annual Men and Women’s Convention. The convention was phenomenal with chosen women of God who graced us with renowned spiritual gems of wisdom, Pastor Angeline Richardson and Apostle Debbie Armstrong. High notes of love also to Evangelist Florida Smith, psalmist Lady Lenora Hightower and musicians Joslah Brinkley, Fred Jones Jr. and Isaac Scott. The theme was: The Table, The Oil and God’s Faithfulness (Psalm 23:5-6). We were very uplifted in knowing that what God appoints us to do, he also anoints us to do, and sometimes, God will put a Goliath in our lives for us to find the David within us. To the Women of Destiny, we pray God will continue to wrap you securely in His blanket and lift you to higher heights and deeper depths in His word.
