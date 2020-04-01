Happy April Fool’s Day! The coronavirus was just a dream! April fool … I wish!
So far I’m doing well with being in isolation. I don’t know how much longer I can do this. I sure miss the line dancing at the American Legion Hall. My babies are loving me always being here. Someone sent me the cutest cartoon. It went something like this: Dogs’ dreams have finally come true, having their people home 24/7. Cats are contemplating suicide.
When Peter comes to visit, he always brings me something from his garden — flowers or veggies. This last visit he brought both. He brought me red and white amaryllis already in vases, and the edibles out of his garden were carrots, Brussels sprouts, red potatoes and broccoli fresh out of the ground. He said, “Do you know where these veggies spent last night?” Of course, I sorta suspected they spent the night in his garden, being the smart girl that I am. Guess when they got cooked. That day!
Oh, I forgot I had a yellow squash in my fridge so that got thrown in, too.
We had an early dinner of baked veggies, salad and steak. I cut all the veggies close to the same size. I sprinkled a little salt and pepper and dried rosemary on them along with a little sprinkling of virgin olive oil, then tossed them to make sure everything got a little of salt pepper and oil, then poured them on a cookie sheet.
I baked them in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for about 30 or 40 minutes. I took them out of the oven one time and tossed them around a little, then back in the oven. I have to say my favorite was the potatoes and the Brussels sprouts. The broccoli was delicious, too. Actually, they were all good!
I sent the leftovers home with Peter that night. Now, I’m wondering what I was thinking. I think baked or broiled veggies are so much better-tasting than steamed ones.
I left out one thing I did that I was so proud of myself for thinking of it. Remember, I had to dust the stove to use it, so this stuff doesn’t come easy to me these days. I had a jar of Marie’s blue cheese dressing. Well, I also had some Roquefort cheese in the fridge, so I crumbled some of it up and put in with the blue cheese and it was wonderful. Or we thought so. Served it very simply with red-tip lettuce.
I’m telling ya, I’m not too sure how much longer I can do of this cooking thing. We may have to go to Simple Choice for dinner and Cheerios and blueberries for breakfast. That would work really well for me.
n n n
Becky knows how much I love anything lemon, so hence this recipe. She and hubby live in Washington State, and they are doing fine. I’m so glad. I pray it won’t be long until everyone is doing fine and this nasty virus is a thing of the past and we can back to normal.
Lemony Chicken Saltimbocca
Ingredients
4 (4-ounce) chicken cutlets
1/8 teaspoon salt
12 fresh sage leaves
2 ounces very thinly sliced prosciutto, cut into 8 thin strips
4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/3 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon cornstarch
Lemon wedges (optional)
Instructions
Sprinkle the chicken evenly with salt. Place four sage leaves on each cutlet; wrap two prosciutto slices around each cutlet, securing sage leaves in place.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon oil to pan, and swirl to coat. Add chicken to pan; cook for two minutes on each side or until done. Remove chicken from pan; keep warm.
Combine broth, lemon juice and cornstarch in a small bowl; stir with a whisk until smooth. Add cornstarch mixture and the remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil to pan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook for one minute or until slightly thickened, stirring constantly with a whisk. Spoon sauce over chicken. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.
Of course, right this minute, you may not be able to find chicken or prosciutto, but sooner or later you will, so keep this recipe. It sure sounds like a winner to me. And since I am having to cook these days, if can find the ingredients, I’ll make this for sure.
Thanks, Ms. Becky!
