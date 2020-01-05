Well, wouldn’t you just know during the holidays I broke a tooth. And yes, it happened while out to dinner with friends. And near the front, of course. Murphy’s Law!
As you all know who read this column, I go to the bestest dentist Brian Bell, but he was out of town for the holidays so I saw Dr. Justin Crocker. I like him as well as Dr. Bell. No. 1, he is as good as Dr. Bell, and secondly, he was in town and came to my rescue.
While he was working getting my smile back, he was telling me about his Christmas experience. His mom and dad came to his house for the holidays. And get this: They brought all the food. And they brought all their own pots and pans to cook it in. I love them, and I don’t even know them.
Anyway, he assured his parents he had all those things and even had food. But mom, knowing her son, told him it was OK, she was doing the cooking. I love her.
Dr. Crocker made the statement I just love. He said, “Mom, I have all that stuff, I just don’t know how to use it.” I love him. I feel the same way about my pots and pans. I used to know how, but apparently have lost my touch.
When Peter is here we go out to eat. He insists, and who am I to object and say something stupid like, “Oh no, let me cook!”
I just hope Dr. Crocker and my own personal self aren’t stranded on a deserted island together. We would starve. Even if we found a pot or a pan, we wouldn’t know what to do with it.
I was looking through my good friend Marlyn Monette’s cookbook, “So Good … Make You Slap Your Mama 11.” This recipe sounded so good I think you will want to make it and then slap whoever is standing or sitting the closest to you.
Here is what she says about it: “Don’t let the length of the recipe intimidate you. It’s very simple to prepare. Be sure to have all the ingredients on hand as you add them step-by-step. It is important not to alter this recipe. It is perfect as it is.”
Clam Spaghetti
Ingredients
1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon dried cayenne peppers
1 large onion, chopped
3 large garlic cloves, chopped or 2 tablespoons garlic puree
1 tablespoon dried basil
1 tablespoon oregano leaves, salt and pepper, to taste
3 cans chopped or minced clams, drained; reserve liquid
1 pound spaghetti or vermicelli
1 cup fresh parsley, chopped
Grated Parmesan or Romano, to taste
1 small jar chopped pimentos, drained.
Directions
Put olive oil in Dutch oven; heat slowly. Add dried red peppers, chopped onion and garlic. Cook slowly for 30 minutes or until onions are soft.
Add the basil, oregano, salt and pepper and reserved liquid from clams. Continue to simmer until some of the liquid is reduced down. Keep warm.
Bring large pot of water to a boil. Add a tablespoon salt and a tablespoon of oil. Cook spaghetti until just al dente (about five to six minutes).
As pasta is cooking, add clams, parsley and 3 tablespoons cheese to the sauce. Simmer at low heat for five minutes; add pimento.
Drain pasta; stir into sauce and toss. Sprinkle generously with grated Parmesan and serve directly from the pot.
Tip: After step two, you can keep sauce warm while you entertain guests; complete final steps and toss with spaghetti when ready to serve.
Marlyn also said that is her most requested recipe. She got this recipe while visiting her stepdaughter Susan and her family in Seattle.
Let me tell you how she got her name. She said her mother wanted to name her Marilyn, but she left the “I” out so she is named Marlyn. I like that better anyway. The name fits her. Marlyn is a character just like me, and maybe that’s why we feel so close to each other.
I love reading her cookbooks. She has such interesting stories about every recipe.
Here is another Marlyn recipe. She has this to say about this one: “I take no credit for this one, it belongs to my husband, who has a distinct flair for cooking beef, or any other meat for that matter. Your family will love it.”
Ed’s Swiss Steak
Ingredients
2 pounds beef round steak
Garlic puree, to taste
1/2 cup flour
Salt and pepper, to taste
1/4 cup bacon drippings
1 large onion, chopped
1 (14-ounce) can whole tomatoes
Directions
Trim edges of steak and rub with garlic puree. Using a mallet, pound flour, salt and pepper into steak to flatten and tenderize. Heat bacon drippings in large skillet; add onion and simmer. Remove onions and sear steak in the drippings. Return onions to skillet and add tomatoes. Cover and bake in oven at 325 degrees for 1 1/2 hours. Serve with mashed potatoes.
Thanks, Marlyn, for all the hard work you have done for all of us who have your cookbooks, and the ones I share with all the readers on your behalf.
Have a happy year-decade in the 2020s. Man if I had known I was going to live this long I would have taken better care of myself. The ’20s. I am sliding down that “A little past middle age to sorta past a lot” thing fast. So take good care of yourself folks, this could happen to you, too.
