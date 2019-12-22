75 years ago
O.A. Fleming, superintendent of schools of the old Freeport Independent School District for nearly a quarter of a century and more recently selected as temporary superintendent of the newly formed Brazosport Independent School District, was named permanent superintendent of the Brazosport district by the board of trustees in meeting Wednesday of last week.
Pat C. Caruthers was appointed principal of Velasco schools and J.B. Youngblood was selected as principal of Lake Jackson and Clute schools.
The board of trustees received the first report of the survey of the district conducted by Dean Shelby of the Extension Division of the University of Texas, and followed out recommendations in the organization of a permanent school district.
In addition to the preliminary report, the trustees received a report from the Extension Division of the condition of primary and elementary school buildings. Alden B. Dow, district architect, is drafting plans for primary and elementary buildings at Velasco, Clute and Lake Jackson.
The board of trustees in a special meeting Wednesday of this week officially accepted the newly completed Freeport elementary building, which will be ready for use with the start of the new semester on January 22.
Occupancy of the new building will make possible tho resumption of regular morning and afternoon school sessions permitting children to attend classes all day instead of just half-day periods as has been the case since conditions here became so crowded about two years ago.
50 years ago
LAKE JACKSON — “This kind of makes Christmas,” said Mrs. Ross Handle Terry, 402 Wisteria, wife of one of the North Vietnam prisoners of war whose name was on a list of prisoners made available by the Hanoi government.
Although the family was aware Terry was a prisoner of war, the list gives some assurance that he is still alive, she reported.
The list was brought back by two women leaders of the antiwar movement who just returned from North Vietnam. The list also contained the names of five men who North Vietnam says are dead.
Lt. Cmdr. Terry, a 13-year Navy man and the father of five children, was shot down over North Vietnam over three years ago. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ross Terry of 204 Oak Drive.
Mrs. Terry said that she hadn’t told the children about their father’s name being on the list. “We’ve had so many disappointments, even hoping that he would be one of the prisoners that would be released. Seeing is believing,” she explained.
The Terry children range in age from three to 11 years — the youngest never having seen her father.
Hopes are high that Terry will be able to receive a Christmas package this year. “Hanoi has said that the prisoners could receive Christmas packages,” Mrs. Terry commented.
She said that in June she received a letter that was written in March by her husband. It was the first contact she had received in two years.
The only thing that she knows he has received from the family is a picture of the children that was enclosed in an earlier Christmas package, Mrs. Terry related.
Managing a fatherless household with five children has its problems, but Mrs. Terry has taken that in her stride.
“What really gets me down is people not realizing what is going on, and the criticism and non-support of the government,” she stated.
She said that she has been delighted with the efforts made by other prisoner of war wives to awaken the public.
“I feel at times that the American public has forgotten men like my husband. If the American people would support their government — but then don’t get me on my soapbox,” she added.
Terry was one of only four Texans whose name was on the list which contained 131 names.
Although Mrs. Terry’s spirits were lifted because her husband’s name was on the list, she expressed concern for friends she knew whose husband’s name might not be on the list.
According to the Pentagon only four names were on the list which were not already known to be prisoners of war.
15 years ago
DANBURY — Sitting on the steps of a house on Fifth Street in Danbury, hardly containing his excitement, little Mikey Kelly ripped open his gifts Sunday as a smiling group of leather-clad, sunglass-sporting, Santa hat-wearing men and women looked on.
“On behalf of myself I really appreciate what you all have done,” Julie Turner, Kelly’s grandmother, told the group as they watched. “We weren’t sure how Christmas was going to go before this.”
The delivery was the last stop for the Brazosport Harley Owners Group’s Ladies of Harley auxiliary, which brought toys, clothes and necessities to two families in Danbury and Bay City that were in need of help for Christmas, organization officer Dana Read said.
A Bay City school official and a Danbury student furnished the group with the names and needs of two families, Read said.
Armed with information about the families, the group raised $800 through selling calendars with photos of chapter members, donations and bake sales, Read said.
“I know that we had over 50 gifts because we ran out of paper and ran out of boxes,” Read said.
Ladies of Harley member Susie Horton, of Danbury, said she got a $200 donation from a Brazoria County farmer who told her to spend it wherever the group needed, and without question immediately added the amount into the group’s cause.
“I decided to use it for the needy kids here in town,” Horton said. “We ended up having enough to spend $125 for each child.”
The delivery program was such a success that Read said the group will try to make it an annual affair.
“We plan to do it next year depending on how the funds go,” Read said.
Both groups’ charitable workweek is not done yet. On Christmas Eve, the Ladies and Brazosport Harley Owners Group members will deliver food baskets to five needy Brazoria County families who have members serving overseas, new group director Tracy Read said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.