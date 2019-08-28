Carol Rangel
Shout Out to all my family and friends for the birthday wishes and gifts.
Carol Rangel
Thank you to all the awesome people that came forward to help me serve the dinner for Becky Rangel's funeral. Rosemary Ruiz,Carol Sheridan,Diana Rangel,Raquel Rangel,Delia Hernandez,Sonya Rodriguez.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to four of God’s chosen vessels — Stella Perkins, Shedrick Helm Jr., Carrie Bailey and Mary Joe Powell. We thank God for each of you being in our lives and for you letting your light of love burn brightly in our hearts. The way you live your life is the loudest message you will ever speak. Remember that, whosoever does God’s work will get God’s pay. You have remained faithful in the service of the Lord and God rewards the faithful. It’s your time so remember that, “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him.” 1st Corinthians 2:9. Certainly we pray that God will continue to bless each of you with many more birthdays.
Dianna Tamez
Early happy birthday to our grand baby, Vida Tamez on Sept. 1. We love you sooooo much! Your Welas, D&L. #TeamTamez
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and congratulations to Joseph Moore Sr. and Alice Moore on their 16th wedding anniversary. The number 16 in God’s arithmetic is the number representing “love,” and we know that God is love, and where there is love there is God. God’s favor is immeasurable toward you, and His steadfast love is abounding, astounding and His grace is just amazing. We love you and our prayer is that God will continue to bless your covenant of love. “For love always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.” 1st Corinthians 13:7-8.
