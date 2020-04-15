I have been walking at least a mile a day around my house. And let me tell ya, that ain’t easy. If there is an empty space, it is quickly filled up with whatever will fit there. I have it down pat now. The babies look at me like I’m crazy. To tell the truth, I think I am going a little crazy. That’s my new normal.
I bathed all the babies yesterday. They are so funny, when one is getting a bath, the other two are standing there jumping up on my leg like they want in the sink. But truth be known, they just think they do. When it comes their turn, I pick the next one up and the shaking begins. I say to them, “I thought you couldn’t wait to get in the water.” They haven’t started talking back to me yet. But in my head they are. Yeah, I think I know what you are thinking. My new normal is here!
Linda sent me the cutest email about her babies. She has three like I do. She even has a Bentley. Let me share this with you.
Hi Gin,
Well I bit the bullet and did it myself. Started grooming! Duncan was becoming the abominable snowman. He doesn’t look bad if you don’t look too closely. Tomorrow I will groom Bentley. I can only handle one a day. I miss my groomer! Stay healthy.
Linda, Carta Valley
I haven’t even tried to groom my Bentley. I don’t think he could handle it any more than I could. I remember the old days when I had poodles, I tried a couple of times to groom them; I was beyond a basket case and they looked like orphans.
Linda, I think you did a great job. Duncan looks really good for a non-groomer. I miss my groomer too. You stay healthy, too!
I am going to print some slow-cooker recipes from our good friends at Pillsbury. Now that it’s getting hot, it is time to drag out the old slow-cooker. Even I have one.
Slow-Cooker Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Chili
Ingredients
1 package (20-ounce) boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 can (15.2-ounce) whole kernel sweet corn, drained, rinsed
1 can (15-ounce) Progresso black beans, drained, rinsed
1 can (10-ounce) Old El Paso mild enchilada sauce
2 tablespoons Old El Paso taco seasoning mix (from 1-ounce package)
2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese blend (8-ounce)
Chopped green onions and sour cream, if desired
4 cups tortilla chips
Directions
Spray 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. In slow cooker, mix chicken, corn, beans, enchilada sauce and taco seasoning mix. Cover and cook on Low heat setting eight hours or High heat setting four hours.
Stir in 1 cup of the cheese. Top with green onions and sour cream. Top with remaining cheese with tortilla chips.
Tips: Try 4-cheese Mexican shredded cheese blend instead of the Colby-Monterey Jack.
Make nachos! Use a slotted spoon to top the chips with the chili. Instead of stirring in cheese, sprinkle it all on top at the end.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Ingredients
2 cans (4.5 ounce each) Old El Paso chopped green chiles
1 can (10 3/4 ounce) condensed cream of chicken soup
1 can (10-ounce) Old El Paso green enchilada sauce or other green chili enchilada sauce
1/4 cup mayonnaise or salad dressing
12 corn tortillas (6-inch), cut into 3/4–inch strips
3 cups shredded cooked chicken
1 can (15-ounce) Progresso black beans, drained, rinsed
2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend (8-ounce)
2 large tomatoes, chopped (about 2 cups)
2 cups chopped lettuce
1/2 cup sour cream.
Directions
Spray 3- or 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. In cooker, spread one can of the green chiles. In medium bowl, mix remaining can of green chiles, the soup, enchilada sauce and mayonnaise.
Arrange one-third of the tortilla strips over chiles in cooker. Top with 1 cup of the chicken, 1/2 cup of the beans, 1/2 cup of the cheese and 1 cup of the enchilada sauce mixture, spreading to edges of cooker to completely cover tortilla strips. Repeat layers twice, reserving last 1/2 cup of cheese.
Cover; cook on Low heat setting six to seven hours.
Top with remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Cover; cook about 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Serve with tomatoes, lettuce and sour cream.
Expert Tips: Rotisserie chicken works well for this recipe. Just remove the skin and bones, and shred the meat with two forks. One average rotisserie chicken yields about 3 1/2 to 4 cups cooked chicken.
Red enchilada sauce can be used. It will give a pink tint to the finished recipe. You could serve this recipe with tortilla chips as an appetizer.
Be sure to read Sunday’s paper for a recipe for Chicken and Dumplings from our Katie Leithead. She has sent me pictures of the process. But I didn’t have time to wait for the recipe that will follow the pictures. It’ll be worth the wait!
