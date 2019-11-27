Lenay Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a phenomenal woman, Clara Jean Johnson. Some know Clara as the Brazosport Facts Shout-Out queen; some know her as an inspiring woman of God; others know her as a loving family member who is devoted to her family and community. Clara is involved in many community activities and serves wholeheartedly on many boards. Her sweet presence is known when she enters a room. You may think of her and her wisdom as it is referred to in Proverbs 3:15: She is more precious than rubies, nothing you desire can compare with her. On November 21st, Clara reached God’s promise of Threescore years and 10 (70). We pray that by reason and strength she lives on to enjoy many more years of blessings and prosperity. Clara, Brazoria County loves you and thanks you for being such a ray of sunshine to all of our lives.
Laurie Kincannon
Thank you to the businesses that participated in the Christmas Open House in West Columbia. Thank you to Callie Venable at the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce and Chris McCann at the city for your marketing efforts. Huge Shout Out to all who came out to support West Columbia’s small businesses.
Barbara Trevino
Big happy Shout out to my grandson, Victor Pinerio, on his 18th birthday day. God Bless you with many more.
Heather Hill
Big Shout Out to my partner in crime at Altus Emergency Center. Vikki Dickey, you rock!
Diana Martinez
Shout out to to my four grandsons, Christian, Anthony and Ty Brege and Benjamin.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of endearment and admiration to the six pillars of the Galilee Baptist Church — Deacon Robert Bonner, Deacon John Goodwin, Mozella Thompson, Ernestine Bonner, Bessie Goodwin and Jimmie Williams. Additional shouts of honor to Pastor Booker T. Randon, Minister John Hills, Robert Randon, Deacon Randolph Mack and Linda Williams. The monumental banquet commemorating distinguished congregants was hosted by Evangelist Suzanna Randon, and God’s light of love illuminated the room. We pray God’s tender mercies will continue to keep each of you close to His heart, and thank you for being the bridges for us to cross over into life’s pathway. It is through you that we see Jesus in each of your lives.
Shelia Johnson Gaston
Shout out to my mother, Ruby Johnson! Sending you mountains of thanks and appreciation not only this Thanksgiving but every day. Thank you for everything you do. Love, Shelia and Mason Gaston
Elaine Yanez Lara
Just want to give thanks to my husband, Isaiah Lara, for always supporting my decisions. Thanks to my daughter, Ashley Alviar, for blessing me with three grandsons who fill my life with joy. Forever grateful that my mom, Amanda Brigham, is my mommy and an awesome Gigi to my boys. Much love to my sisters, Stefanie Yanez and Valerie Macias. All of you are my entire world. Happy Thanksgiving!
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and appreciation to the city of Brazoria and Mayor Roger Shugart, who hosted the 21st annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. The event was very inspirational and moving in which the grand marshal was Gen. Robert Hardy, U.S. Army (Ret.). High honors also to Destiny Cottrell, Post 241, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Response Team, Brazoria Militia, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Honor Guard, Brazoria County Calvary BC, area churches, schools, volunteers, Brazoswood AFROTC and directors Caesar and Baker. We give thanks to all of our veterans and military personnel for your unselfish acts of bravery, and every day of freedom is a day of Thanksgiving to you.
