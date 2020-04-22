LAKE JACKSON
After an annual local flower show and plant sale was canceled, couple Loris Garrett and Sandy Roberts needed to do something with the 500 pots of flowers they had prepared.
Seeing as the potted daylilies wouldn’t last another year in their small containers, they decided to have a sale at their home, which is also an American Daylily Society display garden.
“We grow and maintain a daylily garden that is weed-free and has every kind of variety of daylilies there are,” Garrett said. “We’ve been doing this since the 1980s. We started out with a few daylilies and it’s grown from 25 to 50 to the 1,100 or 1,200 varieties we have now.”
Every year, the couple pulls up about 500 plants to take to multiple flower shows, but this year’s was canceled.
“They would all be dead by next spring so we’re selling them here,” Garrett said. “Last year we dug 1,000 pots and we don’t have the energy for that anymore.”
The daylilies are dug up in October and November and the potted plants are sold in spring to minimize the stress on the plant, Roberts said.
“We’re selling these from the house because we had already dug all the flowers up for the Brazosport Daylily Society for the flower show,” Garrett said. “They’re great for selling in pots, but in all honesty, they don’t do well in pots.”
Running a business from their home was unexpected and Garrett and Roberts don’t intend on making it a regular practice.
“Business kept us busy this morning,” Garrett said. “We had quite a few sales on the plants. Last year we dug 1,000 pots and sold them to the Brazosport Daylily Society.”
The original plan for the sale was to be a drive-thru style, but were told they were backing up traffic on the street.
“The city came out here and told us we couldn’t do it anymore so we had to take down the sign in front,” Garrett said.
Although lilies seem like delicate flowers, they are often resilient in the Texas heat and freezes.
“Most of them can stand the Texas weather,” Garrett said. “That’s one thing about hybridizing because if one can’t stand the climate it goes to the ditch so to speak.”
The daylily garden wraps around the house, creating a spectacle for those who are unfamiliar with the sight.
“When I’m in the kitchen, I see people slow down and almost stop when they drive by the house,” Roberts said. “We come home sometimes and people are in the garden, which is kind of scary.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.