LAKE JACKSON
I t’s only October, but Christmas comes early every year for Mia Spargo.
The 12-year-old cancer survivor is hard at work already preparing for Mia’s Magical Toy Drive. From the time she was a cancer patient at Texas Children’s Hospital, she and her family have worked each year to distribute hundreds of toys to children who will spend their holidays in the hospital.
When Mia decided in 2013 that she wanted to give back this way, she was still in treatment, she said.
“That year I took my birthday money and got goody bags for the floor,” she said. “We went around with my chemo pole, knocking on doors. The next few years, it just got bigger.”
The past couple of years, Mia’s Magical Toy Drive accumulated more than 2,000 toys for children of all ages, which they distributed to children across more than five floors at Texas Children’s Hospital, Mia said.
They want to give toys to every floor they know will have kids during Christmastime, said Marina Spargo, Mia’s mom. “Cancer kids are not only on the ninth floor; they’re on every single floor.”
The main goals are the ninth floor, which is for inpatients, and the 14th floor, for outpatients, she said.
In order to make the toy drive happen, Mia and her parents buy toys when they find them for good prices, such as on Black Friday. They crochet hats, which they sell for $20 each, to help pay for the purchases, and Mia helps her mom with chores around the house in exchange for money she can save to put toward her Toy Drive.
Right now, they have about 500 toys organized in shopping bags and stacked in a room in their home — but with a goal of accumulating 2,000 toys again this year, there is a lot of work left to be done.
In addition to toys, Mia gives backpacks, gift cards, hats and slippers — things that can benefit kids and adolescents.
However, there are restrictions the hospital has put in place for the safety and well-being of patients.
“Nothing for the hair,” Marina clarified. “No makeup, no nail polish. Nothing religious. No guns. No wrapped toys; everything must be unwrapped.”
Some organizations have limits on how many toys kids can take, Marina said, but Mia’s Magical Toy Drive tries to let kids take as many as they want. Siblings also are welcome to take toys.
“Last year, we set it up and a little boy came in and just grabbed one toy, and said, ‘Thank you, I would love this,’ and we said, ‘You know, you can have more,’” Mia said. “He said, ‘Really?’ and his face lit up.”
That’s the reward Mia gets from her Magical Toy Drive every year. Those kids are in the hospital for “a lot of holidays and birthdays,” she said.
“Bringing them those toys, seeing their faces light up — that’s the best thing that could ever happen,” she said.
People are welcome to drop off donations of toys or money at 415 Azalea St. in Lake Jackson through Dec. 16. Donations can also be mailed to that address, or the Spargos can pick then if they’re local, and every little bit is helpful.
They’re hoping they’ll be able to meet their goal, and that the community will come together to help those kids, Mia said.
Due to stricter hospital restrictions, Mia might not get to hand-deliver toys this year, but they still will be delivered to Texas Children’s Hospital on Dec. 18.
“I want to give back,” Mia said. “It means a lot to me.”
