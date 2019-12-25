KERRVILLE
Arend earns nursing degree
Caitlin Arend of Manvel has earned her Bachelor of science degree in nursing from Schreiner University.
Arend was one of 113 students who graduated from Schreiner University this winter.
WICHITA FALLS
Locals honored by Midwestern State
Midwestern State University recognized 1,120 honor students for the fall semester, including 402 on the President’s Honor Roll, 326 on the Provost’s Honor Roll and 392 on the Dean’s Honor Roll.
A student who completes 12 hours in one semester with no grade lower than A (4.0) will be included on the President’s Honor Roll; those with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.99 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Provost’s Honor Roll.; and those with a GPA of 3.50 to 3.74 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Brazoria County students among the honorees and their majors are:
Chadrik Ledbetter of Brazoria, Provost’s Honor Roll, applied arts and sciences;
Aubrey Pettett of Freeport, President’s Honor Roll, pre-dentistry;
Leslie Dunklee of Pearland, Provost’s Honor Roll, special education EC-16.
