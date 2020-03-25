Jackie Riggs
To all my Polk Pandas, I sure do miss you! I can’t wait to hear about all the cool books you’ve been reading.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love to an outstanding retired educator and chosen vessel of God on her 80th birthday, Jean Ann Higgins. Jean Ann is an inspiring member of the Magnolia Baptist Church and Pastor Louis Dixon is the shepherd of the house. We take this opportunity to give you your flowers of spiritual grace. It is because of your wisdom, your ability to live life in such a responsible, productive and prosperous way, that you are more valuable to our world than rare jewels. Your energies in life have not only been directed on meeting the needs of your devoted husband, the Rev. Jerry Higgins, your sons and, grandchildren, but on the needs of your church and community. Our prayer is that God will grant His continued grace and mercy upon you.
Gene Sullivan
This too shall pass. It is only a temporary condition. Be thankful for the time you have to spend with your family.
Mary Petitt
Prayers to heal all who are suffering from coronaviruses and other sicknesses. Let us be a happy state, hope all the ones that are suffering with no money, no food, living in abusive homes heal their hearts and help each and everyone of us to be a better Christian loving person and a caring person, and in His name I pray, Amen.
Craig Conrad
I want to send a Shout Out to everyone doing what was once thought of as “low-skilled” work, but should now be seen as the gears of our economy. Thank you so much for stocking our shelves, checking us out and making our food.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to one of God’s fruitful and faithful angels on her 87th birthday, Mother Willie Sidney. Mother Sidney is a fountain of praise at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and the Rev. Reddock is the anointed pastor. We thank Our Heavenly Father for a woman of your character who has always stood as a model, for both men and women, of a way of living that brings fulfillment and contentment. You have always exhibited a lifestyle of Godly wisdom, beautiful Christian apparel (suits and hats) and love for others that flows from the inside out. “We give you the reward you have earned; we praise you in public for what you have done.” Proverbs 31:31
Stephanie Pate
Prayers and wellness to friends and family. I miss giving my grandkids kisses! Love, Mimi and Papa
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and admiration to “The Sweet Psalmist of Hinkle Ferry,” Melinda Bonner, who has been spreading seeds of encouragement throughout the land to trust in God during these challenging times. Certainly, as you so forcefully emphasized, “The Lord will make a way somehow,” and it is certainly, “The blood of Jesus that covers us and gives us strength.” Shouts of additional love and gratitude to The Brazosport Facts, all clergy/churches, medical personnel, first responders, law enforcement, grocers, caregivers, volunteers and to “Everybody” and “Anybody” assisting in humanitarian efforts. Blessings, grace and encouragement to all of Brazoria County and our nation. We will not and we shall not tell God “How big our mountain is,” but we will tell our mountain, “How big our God is!”
