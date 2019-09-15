I should have had this recipe in the paper a long time ago for Patti Sayes. Patti, I have no excuse for not printing it except I just now found the card you gave DeAnna, and she gave it to me when we had dinner.
I found it by changing purses. That’s something I seldom do (change purses) because I hate purses so bad I tend to just wag the old one around all the time. Again, I apologize to you!
This recipe is supposed to be top secret. So if I tell you I have to kill you. Oh, what the heck — I can’t get to all of you, so I’m trusting you to read it, put in a drawer, make it on special occasions and do not share the recipe with anyone. It was leaked to me by Dinah Prochaska. It was her mother’s secret recipe, which she shared with Dinah who gave it to me (after lots of arm bending on my part. Thank goodness she caved before I had to hurt her bad) and told me to tell you all, “Read it and forget it.” Whew, I know Dinah’s mother would understand the pressure Dinah was under not to give out this top-secret recipe. I tell you, you are gonna love it!
GI GI’s Famous Oatmeal Cookies
Ingredients
2 cups oats
2 sticks of butter or margarine, melted
1 egg
1 cup sugar
3/4 cup flour
2 teaspoons of baking powder
1 package (6-ounce) large pecan pieces
1/8 teaspoon salt.
Directions
Mix all ingredients; adding nuts last. Drop by teaspoons full-on baking sheet. Bake in preheated 325-degree oven for 11 or 12 minutes or until edges are brown. Cool on plate before storing.
Special Note: I flatten each cookie with the back of a fork. This makes the cookies extra crispy! Dinah Prochaska, Lake Jackson.
This recipe is extra special because our good friend Dinah has since passed away. She made these cookies so thin you could almost see through them. So when she said to flatten with a fork, see how thin you can make them. The thinner they are the better they are. And, be warned, you can’t eat just one.
I just know Gi Gi is giving Dinah heck for giving her secret recipe away for all the world to see. But if I know Dinah she is justifying it, so all is well! Those two together were a real hoot! All of us who were blessed to know them both know we met two very special people.
Thanks, Patti, for asking for this recipe. Believe me, it is so good. Just like Dinah’s Bread Pudding that is still served at St. Michael’s Fish Fries during Lent. One of the Knight’s took a lesson from Dinah on how to make it before she passed away. And he does a great job of it too. It tastes just like Dinah’s!
Here is a recipe with a most unusual name sent in by our Washington State friend Becky!
Famous Department Store Blueberry Muffins
Ingredients
1/2 cup butter at room temperature
1 cup sugar, 2 large eggs
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup milk
2-1/2 cups blueberries, fresh preferred
1/4 cup sugar, for topping.
Directions
Preheat oven to 375-degrees. Lightly grease a standard 12-cup muffin tin; or line the tin with papers, and grease the papers.
In a medium-sized bowl, beat together the butter and sugar until well combined.
Add the eggs one at a time, scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl and beating well after each addition.
Beat in the baking powder, salt, and vanilla.
Add the flour alternately with the milk, beating gently just to combine. Scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl.
Mash 1/2 cup of the blueberries. Add the mashed and whole berries to the batter, stirring just to combine and distribute.
Scoop the batter by the heaping 1/4-cupful into the prepared muffin pan; a muffin scoop works well here.
Sprinkle about 1 teaspoon granulated sugar atop each muffin, if desired. It’s traditional — go for it.
Bake the muffins for about 30 minutes, until they’re light golden brown on top, and toothpick inserted into the middle of one of the center muffins comes out clean.
Remove the muffins from the oven, loosen their edges from the pan, and after about five minutes transfer them to a rack to cool. Makes 12 muffins.
Becky,
What I would do and do it. When I make blueberry muffins as soon as they come out of the oven, I take them out of the muffin pan very carefully and cut in half and slip a little butter in there real quick! Yum, yum! Thanks for the recipe girlfriend!
