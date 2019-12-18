It’s getting closer and closer, you know. Santa’s coming, ready or not.
As I have made no secret of how I feel about the Christmas holidays, it’s no different this Christmas. I wish Christmas could be more like Thanksgiving. All one had to worry about was cooking a dish to take somewhere or cook at home. Family and friends ate, drank, napped and were merry.
Christmas should be just for kids. There should be a law. I can’t sleep at night trying to think of what to get for whom. Not fun for me. I’m not a shopper, or I guess I am when I have to be. Like here is a good example.
I needed some new bras in the worst way. So I make it to the mall, go to JCPenney and purchase three new ones. Got them home, take all the tags off toss them and then I find out they are the wrong size. I sure hope they shrink in the washer! (Get it?) That’s probably more information than you needed, but I don’t hold back any secrets from you as you know! Oh well, it is what it is!
Let’s have some Pillsbury recipes!
Here are some quick pretty snackers you can make in a hurry! This first one may not be too fast but it sure will be pretty for your guest to “ooh” and “aah” over.
3-Ingredient Pesto Parmesan Christmas Tree
INGREDIENTS
1 can (8-ounce) Pillsbury refrigerated crescent rolls or 1 can (8-ounce) Pillsbury refrigerated crescent dough sheet
3 ounces Parmesan cheese (from 8 -ounce block)
1/4 cup refrigerated basil pesto.
DIRECTIONS
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray large cookie sheet with cooking spray. Unroll dough on work surface. Press into 12-by-9-inch rectangle. If using crescent roll dough, firmly press perforations to seal. With pizza cutter or sharp knife, cut into eight rows by four rows to make 32 squares.
Cut Parmesan in three equally sized pieces. Reserve one piece for grating. Cut remaining two pieces into 16 cubes each. Top each piece of crescent dough with one of the cubes of cheese, then roll dough into small ball around cheese; place seam side down on cookie sheet.
Place 10 balls in a single layer, clustered and touching together to form a round disk shape. Continue with a formation of eight balls, then six balls, then four balls, three balls and finally a single ball. There will be a total of six disks (including the single ball), which will form the layers of the tree after baking.
Bake 14 to 17 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on cookie sheet two minutes. Meanwhile, finely grate remaining piece of cheese.
Use large, flat spatula to transfer largest disk to serving platter or cake plate. Brush with pesto, and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the remaining Parmesan cheese, then top with next largest disk. Brush with pesto and sprinkle with one more tablespoon Parmesan cheese. Continue with remaining disks, ending with single ball. Brush any remaining pesto over tree. Sprinkle remaining Parmesan over tree. Serve with additional pesto, if desired.
Tips: Have your own favorite pesto recipe? Feel free to use it instead of the packaged pesto.
For a cute topper, cut a small star shape out of a red bell pepper, and place on top of tree, using toothpick if necessary.
3-Ingredient Pepper Jelly-Cream Cheese Bites
INGREDIENTS
1 can (8-ounce) Pillsbury refrigerated crescent dinner rolls
4 ounces (half of 8-ounce package) cream cheese
2 tablespoon hot pepper jelly.
DIRECTIONS
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 24 muffin cups with cooking spray. Unroll dough onto work surface. Press seams together and form into 13-by-7 1/2-inch rectangle. With pizza cutter or sharp knife, cut dough into 6 rows by 4 rows to make 24 squares.
Press 1 dough square into each miniature muffin cup. Cut cheese into 24 cubes. Place one cube of cheese in bottom of each dough-lined cup.
Bake 9 to 12 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Cool three minutes; use metal spatula to loosen edges, and remove from pan. Spoon 1/4 teaspoon jelly on top of each cup to serve.
Tips: To easily cut cream cheese, freeze the block for 15 minutes until slightly firm, then cut into cubes.
For clean cuts, run a knife under hot water and dry with a paper towel between cuts.
Ranch Crack Dip
INGREDIENTS
1 package (8-ounce) cream cheese, softened,
1 cup sour cream
1 package (1-ounce) ranch salad dressing and seasoning mix
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (8 ounces)
1/2 cup coarsely chopped cooked bacon (six slices)
Sliced green onions, if desired.
DIRECTIONS
In large bowl, mix cream cheese, sour cream and dressing mix until well blended. Stir in shredded cheddar cheese.
Stir in bacon. If desired, top with extra shredded cheese and sliced green onions to serve.
Tips: Crack dip is loaded with all the flavors you can’t stop eating. Dip in off-the-shelf veggie chips or spread on toasted baguette slices.
Thank you so much for allowing me to publish your delicious recipes and using your product that we all grew up with — and love, I might add!
