Be it classic foot-stomping stadium rock from The Eagles or cool, smooth jazz from Grammy-winning R&B and Jazz singer Patti Austin, the upcoming season at the Clarion will appeal to a wide collection of music fans.
The 2019-20 season will feature two series, an acoustic and curated series. The acoustic series will have internationally known country, Americana and popular music artists, while the curated section will feature classical, jazz and popular music artists with educational and community outreach programs.
The season will have artists such as platinum recording artist Mark Chesnutt, Grammy-winning pop artist Colbie Caillat’s new country band, Gone West, as well as a return performance by local favorite Blue Water Highway band.
The Clarion has a diverse program planned that’s going to span hundreds of years of music, said Brian Casey, conductor and music director for the symphony.
“There will be something for everybody this season,” he said. “It’s my hope that the music will be rewarding for audiences as well as the performers.”
It’s exciting to kick the season’s curated series off with The Eagles tribute band in October, Casey said.
“It is new territory for us but we are excited for the opportunity,” he said.
The word has gotten out about the Clarion’s aesthetic and beauty and a treat to see more artists become attracted to the Brazosport musical venue, Casey said.
“It is becoming a very respected venue,” he said. “We have gotten many positive reviews over the years from world-class artists.”
Following the great response following the “INTERACTIVE!” show featuring jazz artist and saxophonist Jeff Kashiwa, it was decided to have a sort of follow-up for April 2020, Casey said.
“Trust me when I say it’s going to knock everybody’s socks off,” he said. “It’s going to be one not to miss for sure.”
The “INTERACTIVE!” show allowed audiences to immerse themselves in the music and play conductor, and he wants more of those types of events at the Clarion each season, Casey said.
“We want to include as many folks as we can in the experience,” he said. “We are hoping to sell out every show. That’s our goal.”
When there’s a great line-up of artists, it just adds to the credibility of both the orchestra and The Clarion and allows more residents to not have to drive downtown to Houston for high-class entertainment, Brazosport Symphony Orchestra President Gary Rodgers said.
“They have something right here,” he said. “This area is just full of really high-quality musicians. We have the right place. We have the right people. We are trying to use this as an opportunity for those folks to enjoy what we have to offer.”
Through the new season of shows, he wants to make sure the word continues to get out about how dedicated and specular the symphony orchestra is, Rodgers said.
“We are trying to find ways to not just play the music we love but have those people feel like, ‘I want to go back and I want to do it with them again,’” he said. “That is very much something that’s important to us.”
For more information, call the Clarion box office at 979-230-3156 or visit Brazosport.edu/clarion.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.