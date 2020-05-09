In the new and enhanced edition of “Relief for Hurting Parents,” I provide seven towers of strength for mothers and fathers, and I’m especially thinking of mothers as Mother’s Day is on the horizon.
You moms are called upon to be towers of strength and herein are five of the seven concepts and principles that enhance strength.
Your children are God’s children, too.
I write this in the book: “As you made a baby, you joined God in creation. Your child has three parents — a mother, a father and a heavenly Father. Divinity is involved, and all God’s resources are your resources; you never have to go it alone. God is always with you.
I write this, “When you feel drained, you need to find a quiet place and get alone with God, taking on more of His love. Or, you need to have a talk with one of His inspiring people and transfer some of that person’s steadfastness to you. Or, you need to attend one of our Lord’s awe-inspiring spiritual events.” Remember, my column on the altar?
I write, “Church members who are understanding can support busy and burdened mothers with friendship, love and prayers. They can provide inspiration for hanging in there when battle fatigue sets in. And, certainly, children’s ministry and youth ministry team up with moms in child guidance and training.”
I’m smiling while I write this: I was recently supportive of a frustrated mother who complained she couldn’t keep her house picked up. I responded, “You and your husband have five children in your home — 70 fingers! And all those fingers are touching something, and many of those fingers don’t put things back where they belong. It’s predictable that things will get a bit messy.”
She was amused by my computation.
Your children have guardian consciences that will help them do “the right thing,” after all is considered.
God builds a conscience within children. You can detect the same by listening to your children. They’re keen on what’s fair, global warming, sexist comments, prejudicial comments and the like. Children seem to come pre-programmed with a measure of moral guidance.
I write in the book, “I ate a couple of lunches with the last living member of the Bonnie and Clyde gang, Floyd Hamilton. It might seem that no one in that gang had any conscience at all, but Floyd’s conscience prodded him to God. He became a Christian, and after his release from Alcatraz, Leavenworth and the Texas Prison System, he began to work in prison ministries. His conscience was still alive and active.”
Motherhood supplies irreplaceable assets.
This fact was brought home to me when I took my mother on a motorcycle ride. Stopping to get gas at a country gas station, I noticed a man pumping gas at an adjacent pump. I saw him sizing up my “biker babe.”
But then Mother removed her helmet, revealing her 70-something-year-old head and gray hair.
He blurted, “Who’s that?”
I answered, “My mother.”
He responded, “Oooo, you better be careful with her; you only get one of them in your entire lifetime.”
It wasn’t rare for me to hear about mothers when I was chaplain of the county jail. Inmates often made statements like these:
“I’ve never been able to get away from something my mother said when she raised me.”
“I know my mother hasn’t given up on me.”
“I know my mother still prays for me.”
Mothers, you are the stars of our great movies in the making, and you will always be indispensable to the action.
Mothers have a better overview of life than do their children, and that gives moms the advantage.
A mother recently told me her adolescent became frustrated and asked, “Why can’t I ever get anything over on you?”
She asserted, “I know all the tricks and manipulations, and I’ve been on earth 15 years longer than you. You’d do better to stop trying to get anything over on me.”
Moms just know, that’s all. They have eyes in the back of their heads, so to speak.
Mothers are supposed to take charge and be consistently in charge.
I write it this way: “Mothers are in charge of surveying situations, establishing boundaries, maintaining border patrol and doing so consistently.”
I can tell you that my mother never let up. When my brother was 16 and 6 feet tall, my 5-foot mother gave him his last whooping. She ordered him to “lie down on that bed so I can reach your butt!”
He complied, and she gave him a good’un (with me, three years younger than my brother, in the background bursting my seams with muffled laughter).
When she finished, he got up chuckling and quipped, “Mama! That didn’t hurt!”
She snapped back, “Well! It sure made me feel better!”
Yep, that was the Christine Scott so many of my readers know and love. She stayed right where mothers are supposed to be — in charge.
God bless all you mothers on Mother’s Day.
