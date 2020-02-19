LAKE JACKSON
Audience members of all faiths and backgrounds are in for a delightful evening when “Nunsense” comes to Center Stages this weekend.
This is the second time that Center Stages has done “Nunsense,” but it’s been years, director Craig Fritz said.
“It’s a very well known show, I think especially among the theater community,” he said.
The musical tells the story of five nuns, the Little Sisters of Hoboken, who take over the local school auditorium — which is set up for an eighth-grade production of “Grease” — to put on a variety show to raise money for burials after they discover their cook has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters in their convent.
“It’s a show I think all the family will enjoy,” producer Susan Moss said. “It’s well known and well received and I think a generally loved production. It’s pure entertainment.”
Because the story takes the format of a play within a play, there will be a lot of interaction with audience members, Fritz said.
“It makes it very personal,” Moss said.
“Nunsense” also offers the opportunity for Center Stages to collaborate with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, which they’re doing through St. Michael’s Catholic church in Lake Jackson, Moss said. Audience members are encouraged to bring a canned good or non-perishable food item — especially a kids’ snack — to donate.
“We just want to help support the community through endeavors like that,” she said. “We thought this was a good fit, this being a ‘Nunsense’ production.”
“We always try to do some type of collaboration or incorporation, something to reach out to the community if we can, just in different ways,” Fritz said.
While the five nuns “are novices at best as far as performing,” the cast members themselves are not, Fritz said.
“The cast is amazing,” he said.
With just five nuns, there are just five cast members: Karen Hadley, Amber Crawford, Rebecca Cosme, Samantha Blackmar, and Rachael Welsh. Each actress has performed with Center Stage many times, Fritz said.
It can be difficult to put on a show with such a small cast, as opposed to a cast of perhaps 40 actors like a lot of big musicals have, he said.
“It is a lot of acting, a lot of dancing, a lot of singing. There’s no ‘hiding in the chorus’ kind of thing with this. They each have a solo at some point in the show; there’s a lot of duets and harmonies,” he said. “They’ve really put forth just so much effort and hard work and dedication that it’s really shown.”
“They’re continually under the spotlight, so to speak,” Moss said.
The actresses’ transformation into their characters — “they’ve really become these nuns,” she said.
“Rehearsals have been going very well,” Fritz said.
Rehearsals began just after the New Year, and have been ongoing for at least four nights each week since then, he said.
“It’s always intense at the very end, but we’re almost there,” Fritz said.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Feb. 27, 28 and 29, and at 2:30 p.m.Sunday and March 1 in the Dow Arena Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences. Rather than the usual six performances, there is an extra Thursday for audiences, Moss said.
“There are some very touching moments and some very, just, pleasing to the heart moments, I guess you could say, but I think above all we just want everyone to have fun, and I think they will,” Fritz said. “I’m confident that they’ll walk out of here with a smile on their faces.”
“Maybe humming some of the songs,” Moss added. “I think they’ll forget anything that might be going on outside these doors — they’ll forget about that for a couple hours and just be thoroughly entertained.”
Adult tickets cost $22 and student tickets cost $16. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bcfas.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.