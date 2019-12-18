Laura Swan Jinkins
I want to give a shout out to my husband, AJ Jinkins III. In addition to being an amazing husband and father, he is probably the most generous and giving person I know. When he hears of a need, he does whatever he can to help meet it, without expecting or looking for recognition. Whether it’s a family member, a friend or a complete stranger, he’ll set aside what he’s doing, or if it’s something outside his ability to handle, he’ll try to find someone else who can help. I am so proud to be his wife and I love him dearly.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love, blessings and get well prayers to a virtuous and victorious woman of God, Mother Maybelline Bivens. Mother Bivens is a mighty soldier in the army of the Lord at the Kingdom of Praise COGIC Church, where Elder Simmons is the angel of the house. Know that we love you and we are sending up prayers on your behalf for God’s healing power. Prayer is the best medicine that we can write you a prescription for and be assured that, “His compassions they fail not. They are new every morning: Great is thy faithfulness.” Lamentations 3:23, 24
Wally and Wayne
A thank you to the Halleys for their kindness. From the crossing guards.
Mary Ruth Rhodenbaugh
Shout out to Freeport’s Blue Santa program. A true hand up. They don’t want a hand out.
Deborah Aguilar Garza
I want to give a shout out to my family, my husband, Santos Garza, and children, Jackie Garza, Thomas Garza, Trey Miller and Mariah Aguilar, for taking great care of me while I’m recovering from my open-heart surgery. I’m truly blessed. I love you all.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and blessings to a beautiful and benevolent man and woman of God, Mr. Maurice Grovey and Mrs. Edith Grovey. An elaborate luncheon was held in their honor for their love, labor and contributions to their family, church and community. Our world is in desperate need of more Christlike believers like the Groveys because the only thing many people will ever know about God is what they see of His radiance reflected in our daily lives. For you to present God worthily is only possible through the enabling power of the Holy Spirit. We pray that God will continue to shower you with His abundant grace and mercy.
Fire Chief Mark Westmoreland
Oyster Creek Volunteer Fire Dept would like to give a huge shout out to all those who helped make the annual Christmas party for kids a huge success. Surfside Gypsies motorcycle club donated over 130 gifts and provided much-needed manpower for the event. Every child went home with a nice gift. The motorcycle club donated $1,000 to the fire department as well. Also to Dooling Machine for its bicycle donations for the raffle; Ann Johnston of the Lions Club, who loaned the Christmas float; Mrs. Laura of Oyster Creek for the 25 pounds of cookies and fudge for dessert; Patty of the Surfside Gypsies and Rhonda Seth for stepping up and singing Christmas carols for the kids on the float when the radio started having issues; and to all the Oyster Creek volunteer firemen who worked a structure fire all night and returned later in the day to prepare and work tirelessly to feed over 200 people and show the kids a Merry Christmas.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love, prayers and get well wishes to one of God’s chosen vessels and a chosen classmate of Columbia High School Class of 1968, Melba Hall Manning. Melba is a faithful member of the New Hope Baptist Church where Pastor T.L. Richardson is the anointed shepherd of the house. Please know that your classmates — Delores Thomas, Linda Anderson, Rita York, Fannie Ballard, LaFaye Lightner, Clara Johnson and all of the Charlie Brown and Columbia High School alumni — are constantly seeking God’s continued healing for your life. One of your chief characteristics has been your ability to preserve, even in the face of adversity. We love you dearly and may you continue to let your faith shine through life’s tempest, and we will continue to lift you up to God.
