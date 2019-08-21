Hi Gin,
I saw your column on your Roomba vacuum cleaner. I thought you might find this interesting.
The puppy is my wife Marie’s Lhasa puppy, Joy. We did nothing to train her. She learned it on her own. She has even figured how to start it. She rides it all over the house, and she thinks it is her toy. She will not let the other puppies near it; she jumps off and attacks them.
Wilmer Allman
This is the cutest video I’ve seen in a long time. This little puppy with the cutest face sits on top of the vacuum, mashes the button and takes off. Joy just sits there riding around the house like she owns it (which I’m sure she does).
I have not deleted it from my email. I watch it at least once a day. If you’d like a laugh, go watch the video at thefacts.com; it’s attached to this column there.
I’m trying to teach one of mine to do the same thing. Of course, they are not interested. They just stay out of its way. But Bentley and I play skunk every morning for about three minutes until something else catches his attention. Believe me, not worth a video. The other two gave up playing with toys a long time ago. They are like their mom — sit on the sofa and hold it down for the most part.
Here is Becky with another good cake for you to make. Notice I didn’t say for “us” to make. For some reason my sweet cravings have gone bye-bye. That’s a good thing. Not to worry; it will be back!
But thanks to Becky for keep on keeping on with the good recipes.
Nehi Orange Poke Cake
Ingredients
Sheet Cake
Vegetable shortening, for greasing pan
All-purpose flour, for pan
2 large eggs
1 package (15 1/4 ounce) white cake mix
1 container (8 ounce) sour cream
1/4 cup salted butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
Nehi Orange Curd
1 3/4 cups granulated sugar
1/2 cup butter, softened
4 large eggs
3/4 cup orange soft drink (such as Nehi)
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons)
1 tablespoon orange zest (from one orange)
3 to 4 drops orange food-coloring gel
Mascarpone Whipped Cream Frosting
1 (8-ounce) container mascarpone cheese
1/2 cup unsifted powdered sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups heavy cream, divided
Garnish
Orange slices
DIRECTIONS
Sheet Cake
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Beat eggs, cake mix, sour cream, melted butter and vanilla extract with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on low speed until dry ingredients are just moistened, about 1 minute. Increase speed to medium. Beat until batter is smooth, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down bottom and sides of bowl as needed.
Spoon batter into prepared pan; spread into an even layer. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 20 to 22 minutes.
Cool in pan on a wire rack 20 minutes.
Nehi Orange Curd
While cake is baking and cooling, beat sugar and butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until blended, about 1 minute. Add eggs and egg yolks, one at a time, beating until just blended after each addition. Gradually add soft drink and lemon juice to butter mixture, beating on low speed until just blended; stir in orange zest. (Mixture will look curdled). Transfer mixture to a heavy 4-quart saucepan. Cook over medium-low, whisking constantly, until mixture thickens and coats the back of a spoon, 14 to 16 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in food coloring gel (use while mixture is still hot or very warm).
Using a wooden dowel or round handle of a wooden spoon, poke over entire cake surface (spaced 1 to 2 inches), being careful not to poke all the way to the bottom. Pour warm curd mixture over cake, being sure to fill all holes and smoothing excess curd mixture evenly over surface. Let stand 30 minutes. Transfer to refrigerator; chill until completely cool, about 1 hour.
Mascarpone Whipped Cream Frosting
Whisk together mascarpone cheese, sugar, vanilla and 1/4 cup of the heavy cream in a large bowl until just blended (don’t overmix). Beat remaining 1 3/4 cups heavy cream with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, about 1 minute. Gently fold whipped cream into mascarpone mixture.
Spread frosting evenly over chilled cake; chill until ready to serve. Garnish with orange slices just before serving.
Maybe my sweet cravings just came back. Man, this sounds delicious.
Thanks again, Ms. Becky!
