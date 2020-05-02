Guilty, Not Guilty
By Felix Francis
G.P. Putnam’s Sons
$27, hardcover
This one wasn’t what I expected, but I think I liked it even better than its predecessors. The sole bow to the Francis father-son horse racing-themed mysteries is the main character’s volunteer work at the track.
A former rider, William Gordon-Russell is notified that his wife, Amelia, has been murdered, and her brother has accused him of having been the killer.
An actuary by profession, these accusations are published in local papers, and Bill loses his clients, as well as the confidence of his colleagues and friends.
He is even informed he is no longer being considered for his volunteer job at the racetrack, one of his few enjoyments in life.
From the first, it is apparent the police have zeroed in on Bill as the killer and have no interest in looking elsewhere. So much for innocent until proven guilty. It’s obvious he’ll have to prove he’s innocent and find the actual killer.
Absence of the emphasis on horse racing makes this a very different novel than the ones I’ve come to expect from both Dick and Felix Francis, but I found it a welcome change.
The first-person narrative flows well, and there’s plenty of explanation about British court procedures, which are very different than those we’re accustomed to in the United States.
Bill could become the main character in a series by Francis, an outcome I’d certainly welcome.
Sister Eve and the Blue Nun
By Lynne Hinton
$15.99, paperback
Sister Eve is a nun who has discovered during her midlife years she’s particularly adept at solving crimes — and that she thoroughly enjoys the process.
With a major change in her religious life, as a result of the nuns being evicted and either having to find other quarters or to retire, she is currently on leave to help her father, who has just had a portion of his leg amputated.
She hasn’t definitely decided whether to return to her religious life or to continue working alongside her father, who has adapted remarkably well to his new artificial limb.
In this story, Eve is faced with a murder at the monastery, in which a priest and long-time friend is the prime suspect in the death of a young woman.
The woman’s murder occurs just before she is scheduled to reveal new information about a 17th century religious woman known as the Blue Nun.
This revered nun is believed by many to have appeared in her home country of Spain and simultaneously to native people in New Mexico.
The story is basically a light one featuring a bit of a miracle in its strong Roman Catholic background, as well as the basic whodunit mystery.
My Sister’s Grave
By Robert Dugoni
Thomas U Mercer
$15.95, paperback
Twenty years earlier, Tracy Crosswhite’s sister, Sarah, disappeared without a trace, a loss she has never forgotten and which changed the course of Tracy’s own life.
It has left her with a faint feeling of guilt, along with the sorrow of having lost a loved one, and was the catalyst for her decision to become a detective.
Although Edmund House was arrested, tried and convicted of Sarah’s murder, Tracy has never really believed he was guilty.
Now that Sarah’s remains have finally been found, Tracy should be able to put the matter in the past. Instead, this new development has brought it all to the forefront.
New evidence has led Tracy to seek a new trial for the man convicted, though her interactions with him make him a thoroughly unlikeable individual.
Tracy, who is now a homicide detective in Seattle, continues trying to discover more about this long-ago murder case, leading her supervisors to order that she take time off from her regular job.
This gives her and her secretary/friend the time to jointly investigate the old case. The investigation includes Tracy’s visits to the convicted killer in prison, in hopes of obtaining information.
The courtroom scenes are highlights of a compelling story in which the protagonist has lost many of the things most important to her as a result of her obsession to find the truth about her sister’s murder.
I read far into the night and highly recommend this novel.
