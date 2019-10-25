LAKE JACKSON
True to Life Ministries has spent a decade helping people improve their lives. Tonight people will have the opportunity to help support its continuing mission while enjoying the music of an award-winning Contemporary Christian artist.
Natalie Grant, a seven-time Grammy nominee and multiple Dove Award winner, headlines tonight’s Concert of Hope at the Dow Academic Center on the Brazosport College campus. The opening act will be local favorite Blue Water Highway.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the performers take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Tickets still were available Wednesday afternoon, but the number of remaining reserved seats and VIP upgrades was extremely limited.
The Concert of Hope celebrates True to Life Ministries’ 10-year anniversary and all the good it has done for the community through people whose lives have been transformed by that work.
“We’re gonna hear some incredible stories from clients who have worked really hard to change their lives, and we’re gonna get to celebrate with them and hear about their life change, and hear some amazing music,” Executive Director Leslie Carter said. “So it doesn’t get much better than that.”
About 1,000 guests are expected, Carter said.
General admission tickets are $45 and reserved seating is $60. VIP passes are another $60 and can be added to either general admission or reserved tickets. Only general admission tickets will be sold at the door.
The VIP experience includes a chance to have autographed pictures with Blue Water Highway, an appearance by Natalie Grant and pictures on The Facts’ red carpet. The VIP event also includes swag bags and early access to seating.
The night will include refreshments and a raffle. All proceeds will be put right back into True to Life Ministries’ yearly operating budget to help ensure its services will continue to be available to the community.
“It does take everybody pitching in,” Carter said. “It takes the support of the community — large and small donors as well as big events like the Concert of Hope — to make it possible for the ministry to serve, year in and year out.”
Co-founder and Vision Ambassador Meredith King said the event is both a fundraiser and celebration, with emphasis on the latter.
“The focus of the night and the majority of it will be about celebrating and having a lot of fun together, and celebrating all that God’s accomplished here and the incredible life change that’s taken place over the last 10 years,” Carter said.
