Performance Schedule Nov. 29 and 30, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 2:30 p.m.
Instead of taking the audience on a trip to the North Pole for Christmas, Center Stages’ holiday production will stoke the home fires.
The Texas-based comedy “Christmas Belles,” based around a nontraditional Christmas pageant, opens its two-weekend run tonight in the Dow Arena Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
“It’s such a fun portrayal of a small Texas town family relationships, and just the antics that we all love about Texans,” Director Becky Gore-LaRoche said.
Working alongside Gore-LaRoche is assistant director Mason Rod, who has performed in many Center Stages productions. This is his first time assistant directing, Gore-LaRoche said.
“Mason has been a marvelous young director,” she said. “We’re having lots of fun together and have a very similar vision about this particular play.”
The Dow Arena Theater can be reconfigured to suit different productions, Gore-LaRoche said, and “Christmas Belles” will be performed “full arena.” That means the set will be minimal, with the audience seated completely around the stage.
Opening night includes a large reception with refreshments and a chance to meet and greet the cast members. Santa also will be present before each performance and during intermission to greet audience members and take photographs, which guests are encouraged to post on social media.
This production brings together seasoned actors, actors with directing experience and some actors who are new to Center Stages, Gore-LaRoche said.
“It’s an eclectic group of actors, but they all each bring something very unique to their characters. It’s a dream cast,” she said.
Rod agrees the cast has been wonderful to work with.
“They’re bringing a lot of life to this really funny play,” he said.
The first act has 11 scenes, and the second act has 16, so the play moves quickly through small vignettes, Gore-LaRoche said. She describes the production as being all about family.
“The joy of it is that it’s about family and reconciliation, and the love that family has at Christmastime,” she said.
Gore-LaRoche hopes the production will set the tone for the audience members’ own celebration of the holiday, and “they will come out with big smiles on their faces,” she said.
Adult tickets are $22 and student tickets are $16. Tickets can be purchased at bcfas.org/center-stages or by calling the box office at 979-265-7731.
