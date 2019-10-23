Clara Johnson
Shouts of endearment and birthday blessings to Deacon Frank Fields on his 86th birthday. Deacon Fields is an anointed warrior at the Greater Saint Paul Baptist Church where Rev. K.W. McDonald is the Shepherd of the House. May you continue to be the shining thread in the beautiful tapestry of the world as you continue to let God’s praises ring.
Happy 25th anniversary/another kind of birthday, Richard Talasek for surviving and beating meningitis in 1994!
Shouts of love and congratulations to Deacon Frank Fields and Norma Fields on their 65th wedding anniversary. We send to you a rainbow of blessings from God, and know you are unique, you are beautiful, you are immensely talented and loved by God and God’s people. Our prayer to you is that God will continue to enrich your never ending circle of unconditional love and place an umbrella of protection over your beautiful marriage.
Happy birthday to my husband Carlos A Ramirez. Thank you for always being there for me.
The Sweeny Bulldog Band had an amazing marching season and performed well at UIL contests! Congratulations, band!
Shouts of love and applause to the Pastor of the Galilee Baptist Church, Pastor T. Randon on his 13th appreciation services. Thank you for showering humankind with your dynamic and devoted leadership. We love you and our prayer is that you will keep praying, keep praising God, keep working, keep loving and keep living for Christ for your labor is not in vain.
