BRAZORIA
Traveling along life’s long river, I have learned problems that arise during the journey can sometimes be dealt with in such a way that positive solutions can be found.
These troubled times that we all have experienced over the last few months presented a huge problem for us to solve. Like all older couples, the question was how to safely keep our food pantry stocked. We certainly don’t have any business wandering up and down the aisles among a mass of other shoppers for two hours to keep our stomachs happy. We decided the best solution was for me to put on some gloves, take along some Clorox disinfecting wipes and make an early morning trip to Stewart’s Country Food Store in Brazoria.
The caring experience I have had with the folks at Stewart’s is a lasting memory. After making my way around a surprisingly well-stocked store and finding most all the items on my list, I made a quick stop at the meat market, where a butcher made a special effort to cut me six thin boneless pork chops to smoke on the grill.
After arriving at the no-wait checkout, something unusual happened. I was greeted by a nice lady who tallied up my bill, and as I pulled out my credit cart, she promptly said, “You shouldn’t be doing this.” The statement made me do a double take and left me speechless for a moment. She followed up by saying, “Go online, order your groceries, and we will deliver them to you in the parking lot.” Apparently, she saw all that gray hair just above my shoulders and was concerned for my health.
The next week, we cranked up the old computer and placed our order. The following day I received a call and a pleasant little voice says, “This is Charissa Frazer at Stewart’s. I have your groceries ready for pick-up.”
After parking outside the store, I hardly had time to take a sip out of my Dr Pepper when I noticed a full grocery cart being pushed by a young lady with a big smile and a long blond ponytail waving in the morning breeze. She started filling up Old Blue’s front seat with sacks filled with our weekly needs. Charissa left with a suggestion to call her with my needs each week rather than going online.
My short visit with these three employees, who I had never met before, told me something very nice and unusual was going on at this little store and I had to know more. A long conversation with the assistant store manager, Paul O’Quinn, started to fill in my curiosity.
The butcher who was so eager to do something special for me is Shane Stewart, the grandson of Vernon and Joyce Stewart. Shane is the manager of the Brazoria meat department and started his career more than 16 years ago under the guidance of his grandfather.
The “I’m worried about you” checkout lady is Jo Ewing. During several conversations with her, she told me she moved here from Florida two years ago to care for her aging mother, and that makes a lot of sense to me because she was concerned about me and others. She is easy to spot. Just look for salt and pepper curly hair on top of a smiling face.
Having Charissa shop and deliver all of our household needs for more than two months has eliminated lots of health worries. It turns out she started to work at Stewarts 23 years ago at the age of 12 as a sacker. She was able to get the job at such an early age because O’Quinn is her father and a store manager. Through the years, she has been trained in most all the store functions and at this time is in charge of their drive-up service that accommodates about 40 families each week.
My knowledge of what keeps this clock ticking so well continued with conversations with Paul. He was a young boy of 16 almost 40 years ago when Mr. Vernon gave him his first job. It began a long father-like relationship for him in which Mr. Stewart tutored him in all his business operations, including procurement and stocking of merchandise, some of which customers can’t find at other stores.
Interest in the Stewart legacy led me to one of their daughters, Brenda Stewart, who is in charge of the family business office in Sweeny. She told me a fascinating public service story about how her parents, Vernon and Joyce, started their grocery business some 45 years ago. It was built around the concept that special attention to service and needs of customers was at the top of the job jar along with the idea that families that work together stay together. During the 1970s, they started and sold several small stores in lower Brazoria County, finally settling on construction of a location in Sweeny in 1978 that was later rebuilt into a much larger facility during 1996. At the same time during this period, they had a small store in Brazoria that was replaced with the construction of a new expanded facility on East San Bernard Street in 1983.
Over the last two months, what I have learned about this family and their employees could be turned into a nice book. My short version is that, unfortunately, I didn’t get to meet Mr. Stewart, who passed away two years ago. It’s clear to me he left behind a large, hard-working family and several hundred employees who seem to thrive on taking care of your special needs as soon as you enter their store.
Finally, there are some really good folks in our world, and I found a boatload at Stewart’s Foods. With their friendship and help, Carolyn and I have kept our pantry stocked while staying healthy as we travel along the river a bit further.
