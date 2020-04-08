LAKE JACKSON
Katelynn Dirzanowski might be shy, but she didn’t let that stop her from competing at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this year.
As a member of the Columbia-Brazoria Junior FFA, the 14-year-old showed her rabbit, a broken mini satin named Bandit, at the Brazoria County Fair in October and then at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo before it was shut down due to the coronavirus.
Bandit won “Best of Breed” at the Brazoria County Fair, after which her FFA adviser gave Katelynn the option to go on to the rodeo, Dirzanowski said.
So she did.
At the rodeo, Bandit won third place overall for her fur color — which is what “broken” refers to, being more than one color, Dirzanowski said.
Bandit also won “Funniest Costume” for the “Jake from State Farm” costume Dirzanowski and her grandmother, Deneane Lovett, thought of together.
They were watching the Hallmark channel when inspiration arrived, Dirzanowski said.
“There was this character named Jake, and … they say, ‘Hey Jake,’ and she goes, ‘From State Farm?’” Dirzanowski said, referring to Lovett. “So we were just kidding around with it, and I was like, ‘Nonny, what if we did Jake from State Farm?’”
“She said, ‘Well, we’re not gonna win, so we may as well have fun,’” Lovett said. “And it was. Everybody that came by loved it. They were all laughing, taking pictures.”
Longtime family friend Sandra Meyerdirk, who attended Bay City High School with Lovett, created the costume, Katelynn’s mom Jennifer Dirzanowski said.
“I’m not creative,” Lovett said. “So I called my friend to see — after we had our little idea, I called my friend that’s an excellent seamstress.”
Katelynn always wanted to be a part of FFA, she said.
“I tried to join FFA like when I was young but I really didn’t have anything to do in it, and we really didn’t know much about it,” Katelynn said. “But then the kids at school, my friends, they were like, ‘We’re joining FFA and we’re getting a rabbit,’ and I was like, ‘Mom, can I get a rabbit, too?’”
When Katelynn decided that’s what she wanted to do, she had to help her grandfather, Barry, build a house for Bandit, Lovett said.
While Barry and Deneane Lovett have both been involved with Katelynn and Bandit, all of Katelynn’s grandparents on both sides of her family, and her maternal great-grandparents, have been instrumental in some way helping support her achievements, Jennifer Dirzanowski said.
“I know that without their constant love and support, it wouldn’t be nearly as special to us, especially to Katelynn,” she said.
Katelynn’s favorite part of showing Bandit has just been having her, she said. Other than that, she enjoys going to new places.
“When you’re with your friends and you just get to hang out with your rabbits, it’s pretty fun,” Katelynn said.
Katelynn hopes to continue showing Bandit through the rest of the rabbit’s life or until the family ends up selling her and getting another animal, Katelynn said. She doesn’t necessarily want to limit herself to just rabbits, though, she said.
“She wants a calf, and she wants a sheep,” Lovett said.
Showing Bandit has been good for Katelynn, Lovett said.
“It’s been very good, a good learning experience,” Lovett said. “It’s good for her to be around other people, and be judged, and learn how to accept it when you don’t win first place, you know, or win a place period. It’s been good — it’s been real good, because she’s basically shy.”
