The tire inflator came in last week. Peter was here when it came and you would have thought it was Christmas all over again. He was so happy. A new toy!
It’s really much more than a toy … it’s a tire inflator!
He got one and I got one, and while I think it is wonderful to have, I wasn’t exactly jumping up and down to go inflate something like Peter was. We took it out to the garage — you know, where you keep your cars. We started off with the Nissan Z. He inflated two of them before I thought I could ask if I could try it, and he reluctantly let me.
Since it was mine, we were test-driving, so to speak. He gave it to me and very closely supervised me on how to do it. I am pretty smart; I actually could use it with ease — not as perfectly as Peter did, but I’m a girl. With practice, I would get good at it I think.
We (I mean Peter) inflated all the cars — my Buick, his Jaguar and my bicycle. In short, if it looked like it had a tire, it got inflated.
I know of one thing we forgot: my wagon. Peter will get those inflated the next time he comes if I can remember where it is. The tires need to be inflated, so he will hunt ’til he finds it.
It is a good thing to have. You can charge it in your car if you get stranded with a flat tire. Of course, because it is in the trunk of the Z, if I have a low tire, it will be while I’m in the Buick. That’s the way it’s supposed to go isn’t it?
n n n
You need this recipe bad. I know I do. I love custard so much I just might dust the stove and make me some of this pudding and eat the whole thing.
This recipe is from our Becky in the good state of Washington.
Hi Gin,
I’ve been making this rice pudding lately. Your custard pie recipe made me think of it as that recipe is very similar, but no need for a crust.
Anyway, here it is.
Rice Pudding
INGREDIENTS
1 cup minute rice
3 cups cream (or milk)
1 cup milk
2/3 cup raisins, scald
2 eggs
2/3 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 teaspoons cinnamon
DIRECTIONS
Prepare rice per instructions on the box. Scald together cream, milk and raisins.
Beat six eggs then add 2/3 cup sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 2 teaspoons cinnamon.
Add milk mixture to beaten egg mixture, stirring constantly so egg doesn’t cook, then add the cooked rice.
Butter the container; I used 11-by-7-inch oval container. Bake at 325 for 45 minutes. Stir every 15 minutes.
This is great for breakfast. We nuke it for a minute and then add milk to it. Plus, it is great when you have company over; they can just get up and plop some of this into a bowl while you’re still in bed. No joke.
Becky
Becky,
Those last two words I love: “No joke.”
Usually my company gets up earlier than I do, and I expect them to make a run to Shipley’s to fetch me a dozen glazed donuts and at least two raspberry-filled donuts. But if whipped up a rice pudding, that would work. I can’t remember the last glazed donut or raspberry donut I had, so I’m sure the rice pudding would taste wonderful if they leave me any. And they probably wouldn’t.
You know, “The early bird gets the worm,” and that would not be me. Early? I don’t think so. Thanks a million for the easy pudding recipe.
n n n
If you don’t have a tasty rice pudding in the fridge, here is an easy breakfast for company. I am not one of those folks who jump right out of bed and eat. This sounds easy, and you relax when you have company and do things the easy way. And it is from our good friends at Zatarain’s.
Slow-Cooker Breakfast Tot Casserole
INGREDIENTS
8 eggs
1/4 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons McCormick Garlic, Herb, Black Pepper and Sea Salt All-Purpose Seasoning,
1 bag (32-ounce) frozen potato nuggets
2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
8 ounces ground breakfast sausage, cooked and drained
DIRECTIONS
Spray 6-quart slow-cooker with no-stick cooking spray.
Mix eggs, cream and seasoning in large bowl with wire whisk until well blended. Place half of the potato nuggets in bottom of slow-cooker. Pour in egg mixture. Sprinkle top with 1/2 cup of the cheese, then cooked sausage. Layer with remaining potato nuggets and cheese. Cover.
Cook 2 1/2 hours on high or five hours on low.
And, you can always add some Zatarain’s cayenne pepper if you like it hot, and I would. Make it the day before and let those who don’t know the joys of sleeping in nuke it — again, leaving you a little.
Thanks again to the nice folks at Zatarain’s for allowing their recipes. And Casey at Zatarain’s, I will send you a copy of the column.
