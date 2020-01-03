LAKE JACKSON
Even a couple hours south of Texas A&M University, Brazoria County has plenty of Aggie football fans. But there’s more to the Aggies than just football, and Brazoria County residents will get the chance to experience that on Monday when the Texas A&M Singing Cadets perform at the Clarion at Brazosport College.
This all-male chorus has not visited Lake Jackson since 2017, according to Kim Forrest, a co-vice president of the Brazoria County Aggie Moms’ Club, which organized the event.
The Cadets were established as an all-male chorus known as the Texas A&M Glee Club in 1893, and were rechristened the Singing Cadets in 1940, according to a news release from PR Manager Richard Marquardt, who is also a member of the chorus. The 60 Cadets have been directed by David Kipp since 1995, and “under his lead, the Singing Cadets have stayed true to their crisp military style and diverse selection of music,” the news release reads.
The doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the Cadets take the stage at 7 p.m. to perform fan favorite pieces, including Texas A&M fight songs, a Beatles medley and “God Bless the USA.” The concert will also feature two barbershop quartets, The Aggienizors and The Quad, and a solo from Kipp.
“One of my favorite aspects about being a Singing Cadet is Winter Tour,” Marquardt said.
The tour gives the Cadets the opportunity to stay in the homes of families who attend the concert, he said.
“Staying in host homes allows the Singing Cadets to experience the culture of the community, while host families hear personal stories about Texas A&M University and the Singing Cadets,” Marquardt said.
They look forward to sharing this experience with the community of Lake Jackson after the concert, he said.
“The Singing Cadets are excited to perform in Lake Jackson and to spread the Aggie spirit across the state,” Marquardt said.
“The Singing Cadets have always been very popular,” said Clarion Administrator Vorin Dornan. “It’s a great Texas tradition, especially if you’re an A&M fan or alumni.”
Regardless of whether you’re an Aggie, the Cadets always give an outstanding musical performance, Dornan said.
General admission tickets cost $25 and can be purchased online at brazosport.edu/business-community/clarion/upcoming-events or by calling the Clarion box office at 979-230-3156. Tickets will be sold at the door on the night of the event.
