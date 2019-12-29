It’s over! All the hustle and bustle is one year behind us.
I don’t know about all of you, but Peter and I had a ball. We started the Christmas season a little earlier than usual. We got an invite by the prettiest girl in Alaska and Arizona to come for a visit in Arizona. I said when; she said “now!” So I called Peter and told him about the invite and he was game. We hopped on a plane and away we went.
They was his last child and son-in-law of mine to meet. He had already met my in-law family. I have to say it was a great success. He loved them, and I am going to speak for them, they loved him, too. (Terrie at Thanksgiving talked to Peter in his native British accent. Wish you could have heard it. Or maybe not. It was pretty funny to say the very least.)
Cheryl had the pool all heated up to bath water, like 95 degrees. We swam every day. We were like a couple of pet coons in the pool. You know, who could hold their breath the longest and make it under water to the other end race, or dumping the other off the float. Peter had me there. He could dump me, but I couldn’t dump him. He would just say, “Let me help you,” and he would just roll over off of it.
I have to say I never won a race doing the underwater thing. He would swim just even with me … calling it a tie. Yeah, right. He gave it to me. He could beat me with both hands tied and feet as well. What a guy. We shot hoops, and I have to say we both were bad at that. If son-in-law Ron was 100 percent over his knee replacement, he would have made us look like the amateurs we are at basketball.
Ron and I played four games of pool (on a billiards table). We came out even. But how easy is it to beat a man who is two weeks over knee replacement and all drugged up, and about to faint? Again he could beat me blindfolded, which, by the way, he offered to do. Oh no, that ain’t gonna happen. I pride myself on the pool table. Sister-in-law Cathy and I used to shoot pool every day and have an adult beverage. We got pretty good at … well, both!
Cheryl cooked and we ate. Boy did we eat. We had mixed berry shortcake with loads of whipped cream (the real stuff) for dessert two times. They were huge. When she handed me mine, I said, “I can’t eat all this.” Guess what; I did … both times … and then wanted some of Peter’s. That didn’t work either. He wanted some of mine. That was after a wonderful meal prepared by her.
Was a wonderful vacation. We were not tourists. We were there to visit them, and as it turned out, we had our Christmas there, too. We had the best visit, shopping, going to the movies and just hanging out. Of course, Peter and I hung out in the pool a lot of the time. Can’t let that 95-degree pool water go to waste. And, oh gosh! Cheryl got pictures. So thanks, kids, from Peter and your momma for a wonderful time.
Peter has survived all of my family and he still likes me. Go figure. Nobody held back and he took it with good grace and even gave back. Lots of laughs with my crazy family. Glad we have a new addition to the family that likes us for who we really are.
Now we have New Year’s Eve coming up. Please appoint a designated driver to drive you home if you are going to attend parties and do some drinking. How horrible to kill someone on the road because of drunk driving … or texting.
It’s such an easy thing to do. Those texts will wait until you get home. And letting someone sober drive is an absolute no-brainer. But as I sit here typing this, I’m thinking how many people won’t do those two things. That’s just plain stupid to do that. Think about all the sober folks that are on the road, and because of your stupidly, you run into them and kill someone — and you survive to have to live with that the rest of your life. Simply not worth it.
One more thing. Make this an every day and night habit. How hard can that be?
Now have fun at your celebrations of ushering in the new year. See you next year!
