75 years ago
Dedication services will be held at the Freeport First Baptist Church on Sunday, when its modern and up-to-date brick structure on West Fourth Street will be dedicated entirely free of debt.
Dr. E.D. Head, president of the Southern Baptist Seminary at Fort Worth and former pastor at First Baptist Church in Houston, will speak at both services, at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., according to the Rev. John Y. Taylor, pastor, who extends a special invitation to all members, former members, friends and public in general to attend.
During the two years the church has occupied its new building, there have been over 500 additions, and two new churches have been organized from its membership.
In addition to paying off the indebtedness in two years instead of the 10 the church allowed itself, another $8,000 has been contributed for missionary purposes outside of the local church. During the two years, approximately $55,000 has been received by the church treasury.
Present membership of the First Baptist is 1,050 with around 90 in the armed services and 200 who are non-resident. There are approximately 750 enrolled in Sunday school with an attendance goal of 444 for dedication day.
50 years ago
Board members and an architect agreed something needed to be done, but the disagreement came over who has responsibility for the cost.
Gunter Koetter of Koetter, Tharp and Cowell, Brazosport school architects, appeared last night before the Board of Education to report on several architectural difficulties with the new Brazoswood High School.
Of primary concern to the Board and the architect were the open main stairwells at the school and the lack of acoustical control in the girls’ gym.
Board members reported a number of complaints prior to the beginning of school over the open stairs.
Most parents felt, Board members said, that the open stairs would cause embarrassment to female users. Koetter said he felt the BISD and the architects were caught in a “fashion mode.”
Norman Freemen said he felt the stairs would still present a problem if “skirts were below the knees.”
Jesse L. Hibbctts Jr. said he agreed with Freemen and that he thought the problem the stairs would create obvious, “They go straight up and are inside.”
Supt. Kenneth Wilson told the Board the stairs had been enclosed with metal risers before school started.
“We knew we had a problem,” he said, “and went ahead and acted.”
Koetter told the Board the girls’ gym resembled a tuning fork acoustically speaking.
Sound, he said, bounces from the floor to the ceiling and then vibrates between the walls, giving a “flutter” to the sound.
Both the Board and the architect agreed that the gym needed soundproofing, but were in disagreement as to where the cost should be placed.
Also under discussion was a service window in the activity area which needed a protective wire covering.
By a five to one vote the Board agreed to assume the $760 cost for the stairwells and the cost for the protective window.
They put off decision, however, on the girls’ gym until more study of the situation could be made and the architect could report back on what would actually be needed.
15 years ago
RICHWOOD — A busy intersection will be safer for Gladys Polk Elementary students walking to school now that they have a new 300-foot sidewalk on Audubon Woods Drive.
On Tuesday, crews from Bo Franklin Concrete poured the new sidewalk in the 600 block of Audubon Woods Drive. The walk will let children amble to school in safety, rather than in the road with traffic.
“We saw the need when school started this year,” said Police Chief Glenn Patton, who requested the sidewalk. “This is the first year that kids were able to walk through that subdivision all the way through.”
Traffic around the school has significantly increased since new homes have been built in the Audubon Woods subdivision and Audubon Woods Drive opened at Wisteria, creating a clear path through to FM 2004.
Patton requested the city pay $3,700 for the project about two weeks ago once he saw students walking in the street to school. The city funded the project from Audubon Woods Drive to Wisteria, and a homebuilder will reimburse the city the cost to pour the portion adjacent to his house, said Public Works Director Don Malone.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.