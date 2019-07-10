Be sure to cut these recipes out, and even more importantly, go to this event. I am going to try and make it. I would love the chicken salad and the blueberry pound cake.
The best part of all this is I don’t have to go anywhere near a stove. And, the bonus would be meeting new people. The other good benefit from going to this event is the good work they do. The money goes to a good cause.
Many thanks to you, Linda, for sending me the information and the recipes that will be served. I hope you sell out.
Hi Gin,
Last year you suggested I send you a story on the Gamma Eta luncheon before the event. I am attaching a copy.
Linda Winder, Angleton
The ladies of ADK are hosting their annual summer luncheon on Thursday, July 25, at the First Baptist Church in Angleton.
For several decades, the Gamma Eta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa has cooked and served thousands of homemade dishes to raise funds for scholarships and altruistic projects. The chapter is made up of current and retired teachers who get in their kitchens and COOK!
Each year, they search for fun recipes to showcase for the luncheon attendees, who can taste and compare while visiting with friends at “the social event of the summer.”
Looking for lighter fare for hot summer days, the signature dish this year will be a Parmesan Chicken Salad served with a croissant.
Parmesan Chicken Salad
INGREDIENTS
6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked and chopped
2 tablespoons dill weed
1 whole stalk celery, diced
1 32-ounce jar real mayonnaise (Dukes’ or Hellmann’s are good)
1 cup Parmesan cheese (Kraft brand is fine).
Directions
Place chopped chicken in a large bowl. Add the celery, mayonnaise, dill weed and Parmesan cheese and mix well. Cover and chill for several hours before serving.
Those attending also will get servings of White Pizza Casserole, Pasta E Faggioli, Summer Vegetable Tian and Chopped Salad. Yes, all are included.
Summer Vegetable Tian
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 medium yellow onions
2 teaspoons minced garlic
2 medium zucchini
2 medium yellow squash
4 to 5 Roma tomatoes
2 teaspoons dried thyme,
Salt and pepper
2 cups shredded Italian cheese.
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Finely dice the onion and mince the garlic. Sauté both in a skillet with olive oil until softened, about 5 minutes. Thinly slice the rest of the vegetables in even slices.
Spray the inside of a 9- by 13-inch baking dish with non-stick spray. Spread the softened onion and garlic in the bottom of the dish. Place the thinly sliced vegetables in the baking dish vertically in an alternating pattern. Sprinkle generously with salt, pepper and thyme.
Cover the dish with foil and bake 30 minutes. Remove the foil, top with cheese and bake another 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is golden brown.
Best of all are the desserts, with everyone being served a trio of Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake, Turtle Cheesecake Brownies and Chewy Brown Sugar Cookies.
Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake
Ingredients
1 cup butter
1 3/4 cups sugar
Zest of one lemon
3 eggs
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
3/4 cup buttermilk
2 1/2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
3 cups blueberries.
Lemon Glaze
1 1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon lemon zest
1 tablespoon milk
1/4 teaspoon vanilla.
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream the butter, sugar, and lemon zest together for 3 to 5 minutes. Add eggs one at a time and beat an additional minute per egg. Add vanilla and mix in.
In a separate large bowl, mix and combine dry ingredients together. Add dry ingredients alternately with the buttermilk to the butter/sugar/lemon zest/egg mixture. Fold in blueberries.
Grease and flour either two large bread pans or three small bread pans. Pour batter and bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes. Make the glaze by whisking ingredients together until smooth. Let loaves cool and pour glaze over them.
Summertime is the theme and as a special treat, each member is making a summer-themed centerpiece for a table. Some of the more elaborate ones will also be offered in the silent auction that day along with crafts and plants, and more food.
They are not selling cookbooks this year, but will have free copies of all the recipes they are serving.
Tickets are $10 and can be ordered by calling 979-864-6650.
