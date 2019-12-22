I have t o be the most blessed columnist in the world to have the readers that I do. I love each and every one of you! When I have received the mail from you that I have received over the 20-plus years I’ve been writing this column, I can’t believe the nice things you have to say to me. I’m just a simple girl from Clute, yet you all make me feel like a superstar.
I just received the most touching letter from Randall Tate. He sent me his great-grandmother’s cookbook he had gotten from his beloved mother. I just want Randall to know that cookbook sits right beside my computer. When I’m in my office, I very carefully thumb through the pages. I thank you so much, Randall, for trusting me with something so valuable. I love it so much that this column’s recipes come from this very dearly cherished book.
I can tell what recipes must have been favorites because the pages are smudged like one of my favorite cookbooks.
Skillet Cake
Ingredients
1/4 cup butter
3/4 cup brown sugar
1 cup pecan meats (optional)
8 canned pineapple slices or 24 cooked apricots, drained
Directions
Melt butter in 9-inch skillet. Remove from the fire.
Sprinkle brown sugar over bottom. Arrange fruit on sugar. Prepare the following batter.
Batter
Ingredients
2 eggs
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup rich milk
1 tablespoon melted shortening
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup sifted cake flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
Directions
Beat eggs until light. Add gradually, beating constantly, salt and sugar.
Heat milk to boiling point. Add butter. Beat into egg mixture. (Gin here: see my note). Add vanilla. Resift flour with baking powder and add it to egg mixture. Beat quickly until blended.
Pour batter over fruit. Bake cake in moderate oven for about 15 minutes to a half-hour. Turn out while warm. Serve upside down.
Take a little of the boiling milk and temper it with the egg mixture. You don’t want scrambled eggs. I would say bake for 30 minutes in a preheated 350-degree oven. I would also bake this in an iron skillet if you happen to have one. Enjoy! And yes, you do eat this cake while it is warm.
Here’s a smudged page, so I’m thinking this is another favorite. I love this book with all the smudges, it means it was well-used!
Grandma’s Pound Cake
As baked in House Comfort range 50 years ago.
Ingredients
2 cups sugar, (1 pound)
2 cups butter (1 pound)
4 cups flour (1 pound)
10 eggs (1 pound)
DIRECTIONS
Beat yolks and whites of eggs separately; cream butter then cream sugar into it.
Add egg yolks and mix well. Add stiff egg whites alternately with flour.
Long beating of air into this mixture is the success of this cake. Grandma always beat the mixture with her hand in a large wooden mixing bowl, since it was less tiresome.
Put in oven when you can bear your hand on the bottom, and gradually increase even heat to moderate; bake about 1 to 2 hours.
A half-pound cake may be successfully made with half the quantities.
I would think “when can bear your hand on the bottom” it means start off with a fairly cool oven then slowly increase the heat I would think to 350 degrees. Use the toothpick method to see when it is done. This had lots of smudges on it so I’m thinking it was a winner.
Nowadays if you bake this cake, you would do this. Cut up some strawberries, sprinkle a little sugar over them and let them sit for a while making lots of good juice. Then whip some heavy whipping cream, add a little sugar to it and you will have yourself a strawberry shortcake dessert.
Randall, thanks again for sending me this cookbook. It has a good home!
