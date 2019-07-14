I have been one happy camper this week. The Wimbledon Tennis Championships are on. Yes, it is mind-numbing tennis for me.
I was talking with Father Leo the other day to catch up on our tennis conversations. He said he always thought tennis was for sissies, and I can see where he would think that as he was a wiz back in high school, playing football and baseball. But, he changed his mind when he went into training for the priesthood. They didn’t offer much in the way of sports, so he decided he would try tennis. That’s when he changed his mind about the very demanding sport. It ain’t for sissies.
I played at tennis for years. I say “played at” because I wasn’t very good at it, but I always showed up to play every Wednesday night at our then-Riverside Country Club. I started out playing singles. Then played doubles. Then took up golf. My golf game was a whole lot better than my tennis, especially after I got over thinking I had to walk the course in 100-degree days. Guess what, there was a cart one could rent and ride. Yeah, golf really suited and sated my taste of sports.
In the recipe last week, Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake someone who shall remain nameless left out the amount of blueberries that would find their way into this cake would be 3 cups. I love it; enough blueberries you can taste them.
I am so sorry for that person who left out the ingredient that is in the name of the recipe. The problem could be the writer of this column has watched to much mind-numbing tennis … or not. I think I remember getting the correction in the papers. And yes, I am on the downside of middle age, so forgive me!
This cake will be served July 25 along with other lots of good food at the First Baptist Church in Angleton, 237 E. Locust St. in Angleton. The luncheon is sponsored by Gamma Eta. It starts at 11 a.m. and will maybe stop at 1 p.m. Sounds like fun to me. Lord willing and the creek don’t rise, I’ll be there to taste this good food!
I just talked to Linda Winder who sent in the info for you, and she told me she made the Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake and it is very blueberry. Just like I would like it to be. Lemon, blueberry it don’t-get-no-better-n-that! Remember July 25 at Angleton First Baptist Church.
OK, Becky from Washington State — as some folks say, “The Good Washington” — sent in this recipe for you to enjoy in this hot, hot weather.
Watermelon Margaritas
Ingredients
Watermelon Simple syrup
2 cups seedless watermelon, cubed
1 cup sugar
Watermelon Juice
2 cups seedless watermelon
1/2 cup water.
Margarita
4 ounces silver tequila
4 ounces watermelon juice
2 ounces lime juice
1 ounce watermelon simple syrup.
Garnishes
Coarse salt
lime wedges.
Directions
For Simple Syrup
Combine the watermelon and sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat. Use a potato masher or another utensil to mash the watermelon and sugar together, pushing out the liquid and dissolving the sugar. Simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Pour the mixture through a fine mesh sieve set over a bowl or jar, pressing the watermelon to extract all the liquid. Set aside to cool completely. Makes just more than 1 cup of simple syrup.
For Watermelon Juice
Combine the watermelon and water in a blender. Blend until smooth, pour through a fine mesh sieve set over a bowl or jar.
Combine the tequila, watermelon juice, lime juice and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until thoroughly chilled, about 30 seconds, and pour into glasses rimmed with lime juice and coarse salt. Garnish with lime wedges and serve immediately.
Becky,
I can just see you and John sitting outside on your porch (here in the South we call it a veranda) sipping your Watermelon Margarita! Of course, I would toss the Mint Julip or my Bud Light for one of your Watermelon Margaritas.
Everyone be careful in this heat and stay well-hydrated. You can’t imagine how quick you can dehydrate when it is this hot, even though we are in a wet heat, unlike Arizona where it is a dry heat. The only reason it is a dry heat it is so dry in that part of the country that you don’t sweat because the heat sucks it right out of your body keeping you dry … you think!
Of course, where I go to visit is Chandler, Arizona, and it is a concrete jungle, so to speak. You have the heat coming up at you at warp speed and the sun beaming down on you at warp speed. So I always travel with a tall glass of water or lots of iced tea/lemon. And that’s while shopping with Cheryl. Then we come home and hit the pool. Again with a tall glass of water sitting in the shade waiting for us to drink up. Then, in the late afternoon, sometime maybe after five, when we then indulge in an adult beverage/lime.
Have a great summer. Just be smart about it. And “dadgumit,” quit texting while driving!
