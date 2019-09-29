75 years ago
With completion of dredging operations at Palacios Point this month, announcement has been made by the U.S. District Engineer-Galveston, that the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway from Corpus Christi to Apalachee Bay, Florida has now been developed into a channel 1 foot deep and at least 125 feet wide throughout its entire route of approximately 950 miles. That section of the waterway between the Sabine River, at a point 3 miles below Orange, and Corpus Christi, Texas, a distance of 292 1/2 miles, is under the jurisdiction of the Galveston District.
Shippers of crude oil and refined petroleum products, iron, steel, sulphur, sugar, lumber, sand, gravel and shell will save many hours in
transport due to the enlargement of the waterway, which will now accommodate deeper draft vessels and facilitate their movement.
For reasons of war security, up-to-date commercial statistics upon the operation of the waterway are not available to the public. In the calendar year 1942, the commerce on the waterway from the Sabine River to Galveston amounted to 13,113,739 tons while the commerce west of Galveston was 1,901,735 tons, and each year since has seen large increases in traffic.
According to R.B. Gillette, Chief of the Navigation District, the increased use of the channel may be expected for many years. Aside from handling local traffic, the waterway constitutes an important feeder system to the Mississippi-Ohio and the Warrior River systems with which it connects and has been invaluable during the present emergency in the transporting of war materials to the East Coast.
50 years ago
Within a three-minute period Monday morning, three legal instruments were filed in the District Clerk’s office challenging the redistricting suit brought up against Commissioners Court by a Lake Jackson resident.
One of these instruments challenges the right of the plaintiff, Bob Alcott of Lake Jackson, to bring the suit against a governmental body.
The second document specifically challenges certain portions of Alcott’s petition and the third states the five defendants answering arguments to the suit.
All three instruments were filed by District Attorney Ogden Bass, the defense attorney for County Judge Alton C. Arnold, and Commissioners Dixie Brown, John Gayle Jr., Henry Jordan and Joe Brigance.
The documents are in an answer to a district court petition filed by Alcott Sept. 8, asking a district judge to issue a write of mandamus which would force Commissioners Court to reapportion the commissioner precincts of the county by equal population.
After the documents were filed Monday morning, Bass said he would as District Clerk Frances Bennett to place the case on the jury docket.
Bass said this would place the ultimate court decision in the hands of a 12-man jury rather than in the hands of a district judge.
15 years ago
Accountability ratings for Brazoria County school districts were down nearly across the board under the state’s tougher system, but the local ratings were based upon a more rigorous standardized test and mirrored a statewide trend.
Three area school districts saw their ratings drop from exemplary to academically acceptable: Brazosport ISD, Columbia-Brazoria ISD and Sweeny ISD. They numbered among 58.3 percent of districts statewide that received the third-highest rating, according to the Texas Education Agency’s Web site.
Alvin, Angleton and Damon ISD received the second-highest rating of “recognized” under the state’s revamped accountability system. Ratings under the new system are based on a new standardized test, the Texas Assessment of Knowledge and Skills.
According to the state education agency’s Web site, about 32 percent of Texas’ 1,037 school districts were rated exemplary or recognized, compared to 47 percent in 2002, the last year of the old system.
The number of districts in the lowest category of academically unacceptable almost doubled to 26 districts.
The test results are prompting many area school districts to beef up their curriculum in science, a subject absent from the former accountability test. The science portion was one where some districts like Brazosport ISD suffered.
In fact, the science scores were the primary thing that prevented Brazosport ISD from receiving a recognized rating, said Becky Rinehart, the district’s director of curriculum and accountability.
