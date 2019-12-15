It’s beginning to look a lot like … (You thought I was going to say “Christmas” didn’t you?) it’s going to be a warm Christmas with the air conditioner turned on. But then I could be wrong (that would be the first time) as this is only Dec. 15. So, maybe it will be cold and the heater will be needed instead. I remember playing golf at the old Riverside Country Club in January in shorts. And yes, that would be many moons ago. Now, I’m not sure where my golf clubs are. Or my shorts.
Growing up here on the beautiful Gulf Coast I can remember as a kid we had more open-window Christmases than we did cold ones. Sometimes when we made the journey to Austin for Christmas, it was the same thing. But as a teenager, I didn’t care if it was cold or hot. All I wanted was to open all my presents. Of course, I already knew what was in them. I very cleverly had already had a sneak preview.
Here are some easy, copycat recipes from our good friends at Pillsbury. This looked so good to me, maybe because I’m hungry.
Sheet Pan Fried Chicken and Biscuits with Honey Butter
INGREDIENTS
1/4 cup butter, softened
1 teaspoon honey
1/4 cup Progresso plain bread crumbs
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon paprika
4 pieces bone-in, skin-on chicken (two thighs and two drumsticks, about 1 1/2 pounds)
2 Pillsbury Grands frozen buttermilk biscuits (from 25-ounce bag)
DIRECTIONS
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line half of 15-by-10-by-1-inch rimmed sheet pan with heavy-duty foil, creating a rimmed foil barrier in the middle half of the pan; spray foil with cooking spray.
In small bowl, mix 2 tablespoons of the softened butter and the honey. Set aside.
In another small bowl, mix bread crumbs, salt, pepper and paprika. Coat chicken pieces with bread crumb mixture. Place chicken, skin sides down, in foil half of pan. In small microwavable bowl, microwave remaining 2 tablespoons butter uncovered on high 10 to 15 seconds or until melted. Pour melted butter around chicken pieces.
Bake 20 to 23 minutes or until chicken starts to brown. Turn chicken over and add biscuits to other side of pan. Bake 17 to 20 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown and juice of chicken is clear when thickest part is cut to bone (at least 165 degrees). Serve chicken with biscuits and honey butter.
Tips: For a larger package of chicken, label and freeze any unused chicken pieces in a resealable freezer bag for later use.
Easy Chicken and Dumplings
Ingredients
1 carton (32-ounce) Progresso reduced-sodium chicken broth (4 cups)
3 cups shredded cooked chicken (about 1 1/2 pounds)
1 can (10-3/4 ounce) condensed cream of chicken soup
1/4 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1 can (16.3-ounce) Pillsbury Grands Southern Homestyle refrigerated buttermilk biscuits (eight biscuits)
2 medium carrots, chopped (1 cup)
3 celery ribs, chopped
DIRECTIONS
In 4- to 5-quart Dutch oven, heat broth, chicken, soup and poultry seasoning to boiling over medium-high heat; reduce heat to low. Cover; simmer five minutes, stirring occasionally. Increase heat to medium-high, return to a low boil.
On lightly floured surface, roll or pat each biscuit to 1/8-inch thickness; cut into 1/2-inch wide strips.
Drop strips, one at a time, into boiling chicken mixture. Add carrots and celery. Reduce heat to low. Cover; simmer 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent dumplings from sticking. (Gin here: I would move around gently as not to make soup out of the dumplings).
Tips: Poultry seasoning is a flexible blend of sage, thyme, marjoram, rosemary, nutmeg and black pepper. Every brand has its own proprietary ratio of each herb and spice, but sage tends to be the predominant flavor and is especially complementary to chicken. If you don’t have a bottle of a poultry blend, experiment and make up your own.
Refrigerated biscuit dough is a natural stand-in for homemade dumplings, the dough is nearly identical, and you don’t have to mix up the dough. The strips will actually cook more evenly than if a large dumpling was dropped into the hot filling.
Remind me later and I will give my easy version of chicken and dumps. I still use Pillsbury biscuits, but not much else. They are good, too. Happy shopping!
