LAKE JACKSON
After her second-grade class wrote and published a book together, 8-year-old Khloe Baker decided to write another.
“It’s about coronavirus,” she said.
Khloe’s second published book, “Khloe and the Crazy Corona Virus,” tells the story of a little girl, based on herself, who wants to help her friends — and everyone — by researching the coronavirus. The girl in the story researches — just like Khloe did, in order to write the book — and discovers the virus began with a bat, and she tells her friends through FaceTime because they can’t go to school, Khloe said.
The more Khloe wrote about it, the more interested she became in it, but her favorite part was drawing the illustrations, she said.
“She has a picture for each chapter,” said Khloe’s mom, Tiffany Baker.
There are five chapters, Khloe Baker said. One of the illustrations is Khloe’s drawing of her school, Brazosport Christian, with a “closed” sign.
Khloe is in Ana Sweatt’s class, and the entire class recently worked together to write, illustrate and publish a book called “Fearfully and Wonderfully Made.”
While out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic, Khloe said she wanted something to do, Tiffany Baker said.
The entire process of writing, drawing, editing and putting it in the computer didn’t take very long, they said.
“Like a week,” Khloe said.
The majority of the Bakers’ time was spent writing the book, Tiffany Baker said.
“She would tell me her ideas and I would make sure it was in a good, flowy sentence,” Tiffany Baker said. “She learned a lot about punctuation and quotations and things like that, and then we kind of edited as we went.
“Then we put it online, and what happened when we put it online?” Tiffany Baker asked her daughter.
“It got published,” Khloe said.
The book was published March 24, and by Saturday, 10 people had already purchased copies, including her mother and Khloe’s teacher, Ana Sweatt, who bought a copy for the classroom and a copy to keep at home, Tiffany Baker said.
While doing research, one thing Khloe learned was the origin of the name “coronavirus,” she said.
“I learned about how — why it was called that,” Khloe Baker said. “Because in Latin, ‘corona’ means ‘crown’ and it looks like a crown — the spikes look like a crown.”
They also learned the best way to keep friends and family safe is to stay inside so as not to spread the virus, because it spreads really fast, Tiffany Baker said.
Tiffany Baker believes working on the book also helped Khloe understand what’s going on right now, on her own level, she said.
“And that she could help other kids to be able to understand that, too — and a good way to help parents help their kids understand,” Tiffany Baker said. “It’s hard to take all that scary news stuff and say, ‘OK, here’s what’s going on,’ and she said, ‘I want to be able to help kids all over the world.’”
The book is available for purchase through Blurb at blurb.com/b/10011739-khloe-and-the-corona-virus.
