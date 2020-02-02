February already? Are you kidding me? Where in the world did January go? I’m a year older? Is it cloudy and grey again today? Is it going to rain tonight? I don’t know the answer to any of those questions; I know it’s just not right how all this is going down. Even the younger ones are saying the same thing.
Remember when you thought you would have a 2-year-old forever? And you thought you would be going to school for the rest of your life? Now fast forward: you have old kids with old kids, and you’re sitting back in your rocking chair and wondering which one of them is going to take care of you when you don’t know where or who you are.
I can rest on that one. Cheryl is going to put me on an ice floe in Alaska with a polar bear. She assures me I’m going to love it, and I will believe her! The rest of you have to figure it out if you don’t have a relative in Alaska who is willing to take such good care of you like my Cheryl. Or maybe for a small fee she will the same thing for you. It’s an option!
Linda Sharlow of Padre Island sent in this recipe, and it looks like a winner if I ever saw one. I’ll try and send the picture, but I sure as heck ain’t makin’ any promises. You’ll just have to trust me, it makes a beautiful presentation. And make note it only has four ingredients!
Brisket Stuffed Poblano with Queso
Ingredients:
2 pounds smoked brisket, cooked, shredded
4 poblano peppers, halved
Queso:
1 10-ounce can diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
1-16-ounce package melting cheese, cut into 1/2-inch cubes.
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a large baking sheet. Arrange peppers in a single layer. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes. Set aside.
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, combine tomatoes and cheese. Cook over medium heat for five minutes or until cheese is melted and tomatoes are blended; stir frequently.
Carefully stuff each pepper half with 1/4 pound of shredded brisket. Place in a lightly greased baking dish. Drizzle 2 tablespoons queso on each stuffed pepper half. Place in oven for 10 minutes or until hot.
Linda,
I’m thinking the melting cheese would be something like Velveeta, but I suppose you could use cheddar if you wanted to. Listen to me telling all the folks what I think when I gave up cooking, and you are a wonderful chef/cook.
Do you have any more baby goats you have to name on the ranch in the Hill Country? I bet that’s the cutest herd of goats ever. I love the video with Polly (four-legged) baby having a staring contest with one of the sheep on the other side of the fence. The only thing moving is Polly’s tail. So cute!
Here is a good recipe from Linda’s used-to-be neighbor Becky now residing in the good state of Washington. Can you imagine the good food these two good friends came with when living next door to each other? They probably fed everyone on Padre Island.
Martina McBride’s Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup
Ingredients:
1-14 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
4 cups chicken broth
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
3 garlic cloves, chopped
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon paprika
1 (14.5-ounce) can tomatoes with diced green chiles, undrained
1/3 cup masa harina
1-1/3 cups milk
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 (16-ounce) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup fresh or frozen corn
2/3 cup heavy cream
1/3 cup sour cream.
Garnishes: shredded cheese, sour cream, diced avocado, cilantro, lime wedges, corn tortilla chips, hot sauce.
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Place in a greased 11-by-7-inch baking dish. Pour 1 cup of the broth over the top and cover. Bake 45 minutes or until done. Remove the chicken, reserving the cooking liquid. Shred the meat with two forks.
Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add the onion and jalapeño; cook three minutes. Add the garlic; cook 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Add the remaining 3 cups broth, reserved cooking liquid, and chili powder, cumin, paprika and tomatoes.
Whisk together the masa and milk until blended. Stir into the soup. Cook over medium-high, stirring frequently, 10 minutes or until the mixture boils and thickens slightly. Stir in the chicken, black beans, pinto beans and corn. Reduce the heat to low. Stir in the cream and sour cream. Serve with the desired garnishes.
Thanks you two, and thanks to both of you for remembering something I was trying so hard to forget — my birthday! You are so sweet to remember along with other good email friends!
