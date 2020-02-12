Carrie Thomas
Shouts of love and thanks to Pastor Mark Jackson and the Zion Temple Church family and to all the various communities for your kindness shown to me on my 99th birthday celebration. Special thanks also to my son and his family, Jack D. Williams Jr. and Joe Helen Williams for the beautiful flowers. The birthday luncheon at Luby’s hosted by Theresa Jackson with so many of my family and friends present was filled with so much love in the atmosphere and my cup is just running over with thanks. My prayer is that God will continually bless each of you. Thank you all.
Maryssa Aluizo
Happy Valentine’s Day to my Mom, Dad, my little brother Christian and older brother Chris and his girlfriend Maria. Also to my nephews Roman, Brandon; my children Meredith and Dallas-James and their father, Robert. I love you all!
Mary Rangel Aluizo
Many xoxo’s to all my nieces and nephews on this Valentine’s Day, from your Auntie Mary.
Ayde Enriquez
Happy Valentine’s Day to my wonderful husband, Juan Carlos Enriquez. Just wanted you to know how much I love you and appreciate everything you do for our kids and I. Also Happy Valentine’s Day to my three blessings, Juan, Angel and Jazmine, and our special little one on the way.
Vernie M Bermea
Happy Valentine’s Day to my momma, Stella Bermea. I love you momma! You’re an awesome, beautiful, strong woman. God bless you always.
Tyndra Hudson
Our fourth Valentine’s Day spent together, and my love for you only gets deeper and deeper. I love you to the moon and back, Cedric Duane Hudson. — Mrs.Hudson
CK Millsap
Thanks to our Spotlight sponsor, Courtney Birdsong, Heritage Bank, a division of Third Coast Banks, for your continued support of A Night In The Spotlight. We appreciate your support of our amazing event. It will be a shining night in the spotlight.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and congratulatory blessings to one of God’s amazing educators on her retirement, Alice Franks. We express our appreciation to you for 40 years of impeccable services in shaping the hearts and minds of so many children. You used your gifts and talents and placed yourself completely at God’s disposal to carry out His plan to make our world so much brighter. Delight yourself in your retirement and may God bless you with an abundance of Grace.
Larry Guthrie
Roses are red, Violets are blue, I’m truly blessed, To have a friend like you! Happy valentine’s Day.
Alexis Cortez Trevino
Happy Valentines to my amazing son and boyfriend, Joel Jr. and David. Y’all are my everythings. I hope y’all enjoy Valentine’s Day. I love y’all with all my heart.
Sharon Talasek
To Richard, my loving Valentine for almost 55 years. Thanks for always caring for me and making me laugh.
Sandra Williams Dunlap
Happy Valentine’s Day to my wonderful, dedicated and hardworking husband, Michael Dunlap Sr. Love you.
Michelle Bailey Findley
Happy Valentine’s Day to my sweet baby, Mason James. Mommy loves you so very much! Also happy first Valentine’s Day to Declan. You are so loved.
Savannah Bravo-Olivarez
Happy Valentine’s to the loves of my life, Rhayna, Rhylee and, of course, my Derek. Love you forever and always.
Crystal Andrews
Happy Valentine’s Day to Antonio, Asia, Aja’Lique Andews, Kedrian Kedrian Furtch Tey, Porshia, Khloe, Keontey II Young, Stephanie Brooks and Ashley Denton, Hope y’all have a wonderful day! Love, Crystal (Mom-Nanaw)
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and rewarded blessings to a superior educator, Sandra Ware, on 40 years of implementing platforms of exceptional love and guidance in the classroom to countless students. We highly esteem you for planting seeds of learning in our youth and nurturing those seeds of education with a smile and prayer. Blessings to you on your retirement and may heaven applaud you for a job well done.
Sally Ann Guerrero
Happy Valentine’s Day to my one and only Valentine, my daddy, Rudy Guerrero of Oyster Creek. The best inspiration a child could ever have to face this world. I love you. Love, your baby girl.
Amy Watts
Happy Valentine’s Day to my kiddos. I love you Phoenix, Aniyah and Allen.
CK Millsap
Shouts of appreciation to Ryan Birdsong, Birdsong Real Estate ,for your support of A Night In The Spotlight. Because of you, our peace officers and special kids will be able to shine in their own spotlight April 4, 2020. We appreciate you.
Rikie Rene Bennett
Happy Valentine’s Day to my wonderful husband, Walt, and my two amazing boys, Riley and Cody. I love y’all so much!
Caroline Araujo
To my sweet Luna, you will always be my favorite Valentine. Te amo mi negra hermosa
Mary Rangel Aluizo
Happy Valentine’s Day to my beautiful grandchildren, Roman Aluizo, Brandon Aluizo, Meredith Bailey and Dallas Bailey; and my beautiful children Chris (Maria) and Maryssa (Robert). Thank you God for the true loves of my life with all my heart full of love for them always.
CK Millsap
Huge shout out to Judge Justin Gilbert and his lovely wife, Courtney. Your generous contribution to A Night In The Spotlight will afford us a spotlight night with lots of smiling faces. It will be a Hollywood night for our peace officers and special kids. We are rolling out the red carpet. Thank you.
Sandra Williams Dunlap
Happy Valentine’s Day to my sweet, beautiful mother, Shirley Farrington. Love you.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a very devout and dedicated man of God, Dale Lemon. We are very gratified to have young men as yourself to wear the crown of our forefathers and to continue to carry the torch of exemplary service and sacrifice for others. We pray the favor of God will continue to overshadow you, and that our Heavenly Father will grant you many, many more birthdays.
Julie Smith
I wanna wish a happy first Valentine’s Day to a special someone; you know who you are! You bring me such happiness and you are such an amazing man. I can’t wait for our future. I love you soooo much.
Megan Blanchard
Happy Valentine’s Day to my hubs. I’m so glad I get to do this life with you. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I love you so much.
CK Millsap
Shout out to Brazoria County Peace Officers and A Night In the Spotlight volunteers. A Night In The Spotlight is an awesome event honoring our peace officers and our special needs kids. On April 4, 2020, we will roll out the red carpet and have an award-winning night with lots of awesome volunteers and sponsors supporting our event. Thanks to the many, many volunteers and our awesome sponsors who have made this all possible. It is without a doubt one of the most heartwarming experiences I have ever been involved with. Thank you all. It is going to be wonderful.
Melissa Knox Johnson
Happy first Valentine’s Day to my love, Nick Hall. You bring me and our littles so much love and laughter. You are such an amazing man and I look forward to our future together. You’re my person and I lava you. — Melissa aka Lovey
Gracie Tamez Lopez
To Miyah and Rayray, Mommy and Daddy are so very proud of y’all. We love y’all so much and please continue to stay on top of your grades. Happy Valentine’s Day, my loves.
Brandy Bell
Our second Valentine’s Day together and every day I love you more (MOST). I think we can both agree that life is way better together and I never wanna lose you. I love you so very much, Javar.
Dianna Tamez
Lisa A. Carreon, my Valentine five years strong. Happy anniversary, my love. Salute to our future!#TeamTamez
Patricia Seis Bendiciones
To my six blessings: I love ya, ya are my happiness, No. 1 priority and my world. I am blessed to have ya in my life E.S.E.P.A.P Happy Valentine’s Day, from mom Patricia.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of overwhelming love and get-well prayers to one of God’s greatest vessels of expansive encouragement, Deacon Tommy Hendricks. Deacon Hendricks is a nonagenarian and the patriarch of the Greater Mt. Zion Church, and Elder Roland K. Hendricks is the angel of the house. There is no one “more beautiful” than someone who goes out of their way to make life “more beautiful” for others. You have always spoken words of edification and empowerment in the lives of others, and now it is only befitting that we use every fiber of our being to send wagonloads of get-well prayers for you to have a speedy recovery. “For I will restore health unto thee, and I will heal thee of thy wounds.” Jeremiah 30:17
CK Millsap
Supporting our peace officers and special kids in Brazoria County is my passion. We appreciate our Brazoria County Peace Officers and want to honor them for their service. We love our special needs kids and want them to have their night to shine. On April 4, 2020, we will honor and shine. Thanks to the husband and director of A Night In The Spotlight for your donation to our cause. Without the support of our community, we could not make this possible. Thank you Gerry Millsap for your heart, patience with me and support of A Night In The Spotlight. We are ready to rock and roll; it is going to be a night to remember. Come join us April 4, 2020, RiverPlace Freeport, 7 to 10 p.m.
Linda Ramirez
Happy Valentine’s Day to my amazing husband. Vincent Ramirez. whom I love so very much. and to my four boys, my grandbabies, who are very much loved.
Ashly Nichol
Happy Valentine’s Day to my Pito, Rudy Guerrero of Oyster Creek. You are truly my inspiration and I admire you so much. We love you Pito! Love always, your BB and Jason
CK Millsap
Huge shout out to Octavio Tijernia, Corey Townsend, Scott Townsend, Sandy Stamps, Lynda Glasgow, Mark Barta, Kevin Mitchell and Mason Mitchell for your support of A Night In The Spotlight. Our peace officers and our special needs kids are going to shine in their own Spotlight April 4. You all are awesome.
Shirley Farrington
Shout out love and congratulations to Mrs. Carrie Thomas in celebrating 99 years of life. May God continue to bless you. Always remember God is love.
Carol Moczygemba
Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life, Eddie Luera, and to my son, Noah Luke Luera. I love y’all to the moon and back.
Savannah Bravo-Olivarez
Happy Valentines to my parents, Herman and Cindy Bravo, who showed me how to love and be loved. Thank you for everything. XOXO
Mary Rangel Aluizo
Happy Valentine’s Day to all my beautiful siblings and friends. XOXO
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.