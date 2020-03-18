ANGLETON
A nursing home having a resident reach 100 years old traditionally sparks a celebration. Country Village Care had enough to form a relay team, something staff at the assisted-living facility believed called for an even bigger party.
Activity Director Erica Maddox invited the families of the four women who’ve celebrated their 100th birthday — Kathryn “Kitty” Stanger, who turns 101 at the end of this month, Evelyn Berge Helen Atchison and Lilian Hockensmith, all 100, to the celebration March 9. Maddox felt like “the luckiest lady in the world” when she was made aware four women in the home had reached centaurian status.
“This is the first time there have been four 100-year-old residents under the same roof,” Maddox said. “I knew I needed to make this celebration happen as soon after the last lady turned 100 because just 24 days later another will be turning 101.”
Maddox called it a privilege to gather all of the ladies’ families to acknowledge their milestones.
“When I made the calls, the families were in awe,” Maddox said. “It was so hard to keep things a secret to everyone.”
Atchison, who hit triple-figure age March 2, was overwhelmed by the celebration.
“I think this is just so wonderful,” Atchson said. “I can just feel my heart pounding so fast from excitement.”
The great-great grandmother of 10 plans to continue adding digits onto that 100, she said.
Angleton Mayor Jason Perez offered the city’s admiration and dedication to four women as he coined the Monday as Golden Jubilee Day.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta also congratulated and gave individual proclamations to each of the women.
Acknowledgements were also signed by Gov. Greg Abbott and Congressman Randy Weber.
Maddox was proud of the families and officials who attended and the privilege it is to care for their loved ones.
“I want to thank all of the families for trusting us with their care,” Maddox said. “We think of the ladies and all of our residents as our own.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.