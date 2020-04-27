In 1925, when Martin Seay and his mother moved to the Ramsey Prison Farm, where Seay’s father was employed, it was — like most of Brazoria County — still “in the mud.”
In that era, the expression meant that access was at the mercy of what seemed to be Brazoria County’s incessant heavy rainfall.
Then, in 1927, a new road was built on the old railroad right-of-way extending to the station at Bonney. This railroad, which had been built with prison labor in about 1912, had been intended to allow the prison farm to haul sugar cane to the main rail line, Seay wrote in his account of living at Ramsey between 1925 and 1935.
He was told by one of the old guards that the route had never been used, Seay said. The guard had explained that “The railroad from Sugar Land, that had ended near Sandy Point, was extended through the Ramsey to Anchor.”
Seay clearly remembered having seen the old rails and ties on the dump before they were removed to make a road.
Before this road was opened, he wrote, “there were just two ways out, Chenango Lake and Rosharon Lane,” and a route called Bonney Lane was “only a wagon trail through the woods.”
Once the track had been removed from the railroad right-of-way, the area was graded down to increase the width, and bridges were built.
A cattle guard was set at each fence crossing to allow access while keeping the prison farm’s livestock on state property he remembered.
He called this road “a good one in dry weather,” but added that “When it was wet it would bog down a snipe, just like the other two roads.” Even so, this provided the shortest distance to the paved road between Houston and Angleton.
In 1932 the state bought enough gravel from pits from Hearne to hard-surface this road, he said, hauling it from Hearne in mule-drawn wagons. The gravel was then spread by inmates wielding shovels.
During Seay’s senior year in High school, 1933-34, he drove his family’s Model-A Ford to Angleton daily, using the new gravel road that is now paved and designed as FM 655.
Most of the inmates at the Ramsey in his years there were black, with the exception of a few white trusties who did specialized work, such as providing barber service to employees, working as hospital stewards, mechanics and carpenters.
Seay remembered that during that time, many of the inmates were known by nicknames, most of them referring to physical characteristics or personal traits.
Among the names he recalled were Hardhead, Blackman, Satchel and Black Cat, and he noted that the latter two were his particular buddies.
On Sundays, he played catch with them, and he recalled in the reminiscence written years later that Satchel claimed to have been a member of the Kansas City Monarchs’ team of the old Negro Baseball League.
At the time Satchel first moved to Ramsey, the inmates there were picking cotton, Seay said. Each of the prisoners was expected to pick a certain amount each day.
This was a problem for Satchel, who was a novice to farm work of any kind. He used a few dollars he had won while in jail to help him, paying an inmate on the adjoining cotton row to put some of his cotton in Satchel’s sack.
This meant that Satchel could meet his “quota” during his early days in the fields. When he no longer had the necessary funds, however, he arrived at the weighing station with about thirty pounds of cotton in his sack. This meant he was in deep trouble.
For a while, Seay remembered, things were bleak for Satchel, but eventually Seay’s father “gave up on him as a field hand and made him a trusty in charge of cleaning the guards’ quarters.”
This was a job the inmate could accomplish without equal, Seay recalled. His father’s response was a satisfied pronouncement. Seay remembered his having said that it was “just a matter of putting the right peg in the right hole,”
Satchel’s prison term was a relatively short one, and when it was completed, Satchel was discharged.
About six months later, however, he was back at Ramsey, having arrived with a new load of prisoners. Stepping out of the bus with a big grin, he told Seay’s father, “I’m back, Capt’m.”
This was just the first of such reunions. Satchel was never sentenced for more than two or three years, and since he served as a trusty, earning overtime, he was out in a year or so, only to return again a few months later.
Seay explained that in the free world, Satchel was a professional gambler who would go into a town and win all of the money local blacks had.
Then one of the losers would tell law enforcement officers that Satchel had robbed him, which meant another sentence of two or three years, with the whole sequence repeated multiple times.
Seay explained that Satchel was “a master card shark and dice mechanic (who could) open his hand and show me three dice then close his hand and rattle the dice before rolling out two.”
Despite Seay’s pleas for Satchel to show him how this was done, the inmate always refused, warning that Seay “might get ya self kilt.”
Another of the inmate’s stocks in trade involved a deck of cards and a pair of eyeglasses called “readers.” When wearing the glasses, you were able to see marks that told you what each card was, Seay said, adding, “With a setup like this, you never lost.”
Satchel was more careful than might have been expected, however, teaching another inmate this scam, and letting that man take all the risk. The two prisoners then split the winnings, fifty-fifty.
This might sound as though he grew up in a terrible environment, Seay said, but noted that “These men, murderers and thieves, never talked ugly around me, nor would they allow me to use ugly words around them.
If he did use a bad word, they would threaten to “tell the Capt’m on you.” It was a warning sufficient for the youth to clean up his act.
Next week: Baseball was a big event for inmates and spectators.
