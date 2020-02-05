Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy
Second nine weeks
Principals Honor Roll
Third Grade
Gabriela Guevara, Julian Martinez and Braydon Willford.
A Honor Roll
Third Grade
Elizabeth Bazaldua, Christopher Calvin Jr., Adalida Ferguson, Aubree Granados, Jaxson Hatt, Faith Krampota, Kinley Mears, Parker Pinckard, Tessalonica Ramirez, Roderick Rivera Jr. and David Rojas Jr.
Fourth Grade
Feyd Barker, Paige Eudy, Khamila Jimenez, Ava Jones, Janice Kelley, Michael Martinez, Mia Solis, Braedyn Valenzuela and Keila Zapata.
Fifth Grade
Sergio Garza, Elyse Mack,Mackenzie Medway and Maddox Rodriguez.
Sixth Grade
Ashley Blanco, Colene Crawford, Victory Dennisdan, Sierra Hardesty, Blaine Parthum, Maxamilian Rodriguez, Allyson Smith and Carter Willford.
AB Honor Roll
Third Grade
Ma’Leigha Able, Joseph Arredondo, Alexandra Bernal, Cieanna Campbell, Emma Castillo, Cayden Daniel, Andi Darling, Jaxon Davis, Klayton Dawson, Andrew Gouveia, Isabella Hlavinka, Mykia McMinn, Jayden Portillo-Lira, Michael Rawlinson, Lenard Retzloff, Lane Rich, Jaylynn Salas and Dominic Wooley.
Fourth Grade
Eden Cabrera, Brooklyn Cooper, Trenton Davis, Asher Donaho, Austin Dyer, Nathaniel Garza, Kinley Haagensen, Lilyjon Hardison, Hailey Hayes, Izac Jones, Paisley King, Arely Mendoza, Ky’Ler Neal, Wyatt Nugent, Brian Portillo-Lira, Kaelynn Poteet, Jazlyn Reyes, Ariona Solis, Kobe Taing and Cynthia Torres.
Fifth Grade
Ashley Beserra, Alasha Bryant, Brylee Calvin, Journie Cooper, Reyanna Fuller, Islie Garcia, Kaia Garza, Kian Gomez, Lane Hayes, Jolee McDonald, Marco Nino, Abigail Perry, Machy Saez and Grissom Sale.
Sixth Grade
Madilyn Contreras, Owen Faulk, Cindy Garza, Leah Garza, Evie Jenkins, Mario Granados Jr., J’Lynn Lapointe, Micaela Martinez, Addison Mears, Rylea Perkins, Alexis Rodriguez, Lane Sanderson and Sydney Solis.
