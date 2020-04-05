75 YEARS AGO
Lower sections of the city were flooded and practically all streets were covered with water when one of the heaviest rains in history drenched Freeport and the Brazosport area over the weekend.
J. S. Welboan, local weatherman, said that 9.72 inches of moisture fell here during Saturday and Sunday. The downpour began about 5:30 a.m. Saturday and four hours later, at 9:30 a.m., the gauge near the Tarpon Inn 4.95 inches, or over an inch an hour. The remainder of Saturday and Sunday 4.77 more inches fell, making a total of 9.72 for the two days.
Equally as much rain fell in the surrounding areas, and a hail storm occurred at Lake Jackson, Clute and near the Dow Chemical plant.
The main highway outlet at Lake Jackson was cut off when Azelia Street went under water, citizens having to use the old Clute road in entering and leaving town.
Weatherman Welboan said this was the heaviest rain since last September, when a total of 13.02 inches fell on September 25, 26 and 27. The gauge showed 1.25 inches on September 25 and 2.87 inches on September 26, but the big deluge was on the 27th when 9.90 inches were recorded.
15 YEARS AGO
SWEENY — The staff is hired, the artwork is hung and furniture is in place as Sweeny Hospital District prepares for Sunday’s unveiling of The Fountains, the district’s new 27-unit, assisted living facility.
“Everything is unboxed, and now it’s basically putting things together and getting them in the correct room where they go,” The Fountains’ Administrator Crystal Johnson said.
The furniture and decorations set up this week are for the building’s common areas. Residents will be responsible for moving their own furniture into their rooms, Johnson said.
Sunday’s gathering is being called a pre-opening reception because the facility will have a few more weeks before it is ready for all its residents, Johnson said.
“Basically it’s a time for everyone to find out what it’s all about,” she said. “We will all be there to answer questions and show people around.”
The Fountains first must open up to three residents. After 30 days, officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services’ Aging and Disabilities division will re-inspect the building, said Rhonda Moran, the hospital’s community relations director.
“At that time they will determine if we are ready for licensing,” Moran said. “Once the license is issued, the rest of the folks can come on down.”
The Fountains will provide residents around-the-clock service and assistance for people ages 62 and older. So far, six people have signed up to live in the facility, Johnson said.
The two ornate, multitiered fountains that are the facility’s namesake are still en route from Guadalajara, Mexico, Moran said.
The smaller of the two will rest in the flower bed at the building’s entrance, and the larger will go into a courtyard behind it, Moran said.
The Fountains is the first facility of its kind West of the Brazos, hospital officials have said, and is funded by $3.25 million out of $10 million in bonds approved by hospital district voters in 2002.
