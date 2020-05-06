Editor’s note: Look for Brazos Tales in its new home on the front o f the Wednesday Brazos Life section every week.
Baseball was an important form of recreation for inmates at the Ramsey Unit of the Texas Prison System during 1925-1935, when Martin D. Seay’s father was working there and the family lived at that unit.
Money earned at the annual prison rodeo was used to buy the uniforms used by players, as well as the equipment they needed for the game.
Teams from the four Ramsey camps would play games on Sundays, with the team composed of the better players available from all four of the units at that farm.
The Ramsey team, known as the Hardhitters, competed at that time with black teams from the other prison farms located in Brazoria County.
Writing many years later about that time, Seay remembered some of the Hardhitters’ star players included Tea Cake, described as the best first baseman he ever saw.
Noting that Tea Cake was “a real hotdog,” Seay recalled that the inmate could do a variety of tricks catching the ball at first base. One of his favorites was doing a split when catching a low throw, sticking out his mitt so it was even with his foot when he caught the ball.
“He would ‘fan’ the ball with his cap just before it reached his mitt,” Seay recalled, adding Tea Cake was also a good hitter.
“He told me that he had played with some of the teams in the old Negro League, and I’m sure he did, because he was good enough,” Seay added.
He also noted the man had been a great mule skinner, explaining that during sugar cane harvest, the cane was hauled from the fields to the railroad siding to be loaded onto cars and shipped to the TDC refinery at Sugar Land.
Along with all the other wagon drivers, Tea Cake drove four mules, but he did not use a line to guide his teams. Instead, he used only one line that was attached to the front of the wagon, Seay recalled, explaining this line ran to the lead pair of mules, while the wheelers did not have a line.
“He controlled his teams by voice commands,” Seay explained, going on to mention other prisoners he particularly remembered.
During baseball season, he said, one of the pitchers was a man called Tangle Eye because of his crossed eyes. Describing him as a fastball pitcher, Seay added that he was sure this inmate “could throw a baseball as hard as Sandy Kofax or Nolan Ryan.”
Feared by opposing batters who were unable to judge where he was looking when he threw to the plate, Tangle Eye fanned most batters, and was also a good hitter, using a big, heavy, homemade bat made of live oak and weighing about 6 pounds.
“When he connected with the ball,” Seay said, “it went clear to Oyster Creek.”
Another of the men Seay mentioned was John Lee, who was considered an incorrigible. “He wouldn’t work or even go to the field with his squad,” Seay remembered some 60 years later. “My father had to take him out alone, after the other men had already gone.”
In that time, unruly prisoners could be disciplined by whippings only after a request for punishment sent to the system’s general manager in Huntsville had been approved. This occurred on two occasions in the case of John Lee, but made absolutely no improvement to the situation. As a result, Seay’s father decided on an alternative punishment.
He had John Lee taken to the building’s hospital wing, where a heavy log chain was locked around the man’s neck, with the other end bolted to the floor.
Lee, who was dressed in a hospital gown, was given a stool on which to sit, and a bucket for use as a toilet. Although he received three good meals daily, he was not allowed to move from a sitting position on the stool.
After about five days, Lee asked to speak to Seay’s father, whose reply was that he knew where John Lee was, and he would talk to the inmate when he was ready.
After waiting a day or two, the prison official went in to see the inmate, at which time John Lee said he was ready to do what he was supposed to. After the prisoner had promised he would never again give a minute’s trouble if he could just be released from that chain, the prison official agreed.
According to Seay’s account, “John Lee never went back on his word, and (he) made such a good hand in the field that my father put him in a plow squad, which was kind of a promotion.”
Since this was not as hard work as the hoe squad, plow squad prisoners were allowed to ride a mule to the field instead of walking, a benefit they appreciated.
Another inmate was a man who had formerly been warden at The Walls prison, the system’s main unit in Huntsville. This prisoner was a former county sheriff, who was remembered by Seay as “one of the most unusual” that he knew.
Prior to the man’s incarceration, this prisoner might have been the first prison system warden to have pushed the switch for executing an inmate in the electric chair, Seay said.
The former sheriff had been sent to prison on an accusation of having misappropriated county funds. After his conviction, his wife was appointed to serve out the remainder of his term in office.
Because he had been a former law enforcement official, it had been considered unsafe to confine him with other inmates in the prison at Huntsville. As a result, he had been sent to the Ramsey farm to work as a stockman trusty.
He lived with several white trusties at the Ramsey in a bunkhouse near the site where the big barn had been located before it burned.
These men were not locked up at night, Seay said, and they ate at a table set up especially for them in the guards’ dining room, rather than with other prisoners.
Next week: Prisoners moved during Brazos River flooding.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.