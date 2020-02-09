Our Lady Queen of Peace

Second nine weeks

A Honor Roll

Second grade

Diego Avalos, Julia Meiller and Tiberius Snyder

Third grade

Brady Mergenhagen, Sebastian Oliver and Aiden Robotham

Fourth grade

Hadley Collins, Lily Hall, Persephone Snyder, Alexa Soileau and Ashley Traynor

Fifth grade

Julian Gamino, Nicholas Guerra and Peter Nguyen

Sixth grade

Ben Pottratz and Zoe Yates

Seventh Grade

Avery Buentello, Reina Gamino, Michaela Gutermuth and Colby Pretz

Eighth grade

Morgan Buchta, Julia Duran, Ava Gaston, Adriana Guerra, Troy Meagher, Hannah Nguyen, Luke Pottratz and Anna Traynor

AB Honor Roll

Second grade

Sophia Buentello, Rebekah Calhoun, Timothy Castro, Cortland Collins, Audrey James, Cally James, Nancy Nguyen and Audrey Simonsen

Third grade

Avery Lewis, Gracie Miska, Anthony Salazar, Clara Sterzinger, Erin White and Katelyn Zielke

Fourth grade

Jack Blanton, Jaden Davidson, Evan Hundl, Santiago Jimenez, Andrew Johnson, Olivia Lewis, Jacob MacDonald, Josie Mulholland, Uttam Patel and Jaxon Rice

Fifth grade

Karson Donovan, Garreth Faltisek, Sydney Miska, Corinne Mulholland, Savannah Ortega, Macy Pretz and Kylie Zielke

Sixth grade

Marisa Aaron, Aryahi Kadiyala, Audrey Mulholland and Luis Oliver

Seventh Grade

Konnor Donovan, Luke Futschik, Ethan Gaston, Addyson Gregoire, Abigail MacDonald, Penelope Mulholland and Yoana Todorova

Eighth grade

Avery Aaron, Gregory Bonnen and Caleb Warren

