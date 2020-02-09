Our Lady Queen of Peace
Second nine weeks
A Honor Roll
Second grade
Diego Avalos, Julia Meiller and Tiberius Snyder
Third grade
Brady Mergenhagen, Sebastian Oliver and Aiden Robotham
Fourth grade
Hadley Collins, Lily Hall, Persephone Snyder, Alexa Soileau and Ashley Traynor
Fifth grade
Julian Gamino, Nicholas Guerra and Peter Nguyen
Sixth grade
Ben Pottratz and Zoe Yates
Seventh Grade
Avery Buentello, Reina Gamino, Michaela Gutermuth and Colby Pretz
Eighth grade
Morgan Buchta, Julia Duran, Ava Gaston, Adriana Guerra, Troy Meagher, Hannah Nguyen, Luke Pottratz and Anna Traynor
AB Honor Roll
Second grade
Sophia Buentello, Rebekah Calhoun, Timothy Castro, Cortland Collins, Audrey James, Cally James, Nancy Nguyen and Audrey Simonsen
Third grade
Avery Lewis, Gracie Miska, Anthony Salazar, Clara Sterzinger, Erin White and Katelyn Zielke
Fourth grade
Jack Blanton, Jaden Davidson, Evan Hundl, Santiago Jimenez, Andrew Johnson, Olivia Lewis, Jacob MacDonald, Josie Mulholland, Uttam Patel and Jaxon Rice
Fifth grade
Karson Donovan, Garreth Faltisek, Sydney Miska, Corinne Mulholland, Savannah Ortega, Macy Pretz and Kylie Zielke
Sixth grade
Marisa Aaron, Aryahi Kadiyala, Audrey Mulholland and Luis Oliver
Seventh Grade
Konnor Donovan, Luke Futschik, Ethan Gaston, Addyson Gregoire, Abigail MacDonald, Penelope Mulholland and Yoana Todorova
Eighth grade
Avery Aaron, Gregory Bonnen and Caleb Warren
