Yesteryears for April 19, 2020

75 years ago
The Brazosport area’s $1,600,000 tax remission bill for seawall construction was approved for the third time by the House of Representatives in Austin in final reading Monday by a vote of 81 to 47.
The bill, which will provide for additional levee protection and some drainage in the area, is expected to come before the Senate in the next few days. If approved by this body, it will then need the okay of Governor Stevenson to become law.
A similar bill calling for a remission of $2,500,000 was passed by both the House and Senate two years ago but was vetoed by the Governor. The House gave its approval by a vote of 69 to 30 and the Senate 20 to 5 in 1943.
Those taking a leading role in the passage of the measure believe that chances of it becoming law this year are unusually bright.
Harry Twombly and John Hain of Freeport, who have been in Austin for eight weeks in interest of the bill, deserve a large measure of credit for its success in the House. They are still in Austin working equally hard to get its approval in the Senate.
Others who have shown outstanding interest in the measure and who have contributed to its success are Art. D. Webb of Lake Jackson, vice president of the Brazosport Chamber of Commerce; Clarence Pearce, secretary of the same organization; and Frank W. Arrington, Freeport mayor, all three whom have been in Austin several times on the matter.
50 years ago
FREEPORT — The biggest problem in getting rid of old junk cars Is in finding somewhere else to put them, the City Council agreed Monday.
Getting rid of them, from both private and public property, was the quest of Mrs. C.A. Stringer and Mrs. Bertha Salmans, representing the Soroptimist Club of Freeport.
They were interested in cleaning up the community, they said, and intended to compete in the Keep Brazoria County Beautiful contest. At their last meeting, the agreed to concentrate on junk cars.
Mayor T.C. Selman pointed out that the cars stacked up to such a degree that most people seldom realized how many the city had gotten rid of. The big problem was getting someone to take the wrecks, he said.
During the past six months, City Magr. Bill Pennington said, the city had removed 109, and 15 more were earmarked for removal.
The do a first-class job, though, he said, the city needed its own storage yard, in a place where cars could not be stripped before the city was legally entitled to haul them off.
A city ordinance provides the means for forcing owners to remove them. Pennington said it makes it unlawful for persons to have rubbish or other unsightly conditions on their property.
The city gives 10 days’ notice then files charges, thereafter removing the old cars themselves and placing a lien against the property to cover the costs. “But as a practical matter, this isn’t too good. It’s a last resort,” he said.
It was pointed out that in many cases, fishermen would drive an old car here from Florida, then go back by boat, leaving the old car in town. The same thing happened with other transients.
In many cases, Mayor Selman said, the city assumed the responsibility of getting rid of the cars, but this proved expensive.
15 years ago
SURFSIDE BEACH — Capt. Doug Johnston admits curiosity got the best of him.
Johnston and a friend, Donnie Fisher, were riding along the beach Monday afternoon when they spotted a large object lying still amid the breaking waves near shore.
As the two got closer, they saw it was a dolphin, Johnston said.
“Being fishermen, we’re always curious about any fish that wash up on the beach,” Johnston said. “We figured it was dead when we saw it because it was completely out of the water.”
The pair got out of their truck to get a closer look, watching the rough-toothed dolphin’s sleek body get nudged inland with each wave.
Fisher touched the dolphin. It flopped. There were no wounds or bite marks along its body, so Fisher pushed it back into the Gulf.
“Then we realized it just started swimming parallel to the coast,” Johnston said.
Fisher and Johnston drove along the beach, watching him. About a half-mile down the beach, he had beached himself again, completely exhausted.
Johnston called his wife, who contacted the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network.
The diagnosis — the dolphin was disoriented, possibly due to illness.
Within 45 minutes, volunteers Trish Hessel and Heidi Watts made the trek to Surfside from Galveston, Johnston said.
In minutes, the dolphin was loaded into the back of a truck. Fisher rode alongside it as he and Hessel took turns dousing the dolphin with water to keep it alive.
“They were just the same as if they were rescuing someone in a car wreck,” Johnston said.
The group is a non-profit, volunteer organization run on donations and grants, said organization assistant Stacie Arms.
The group is headquartered in Galveston and has branch offices in Corpus Christi and Port Aransas, she said.
When a stranded animal is brought to the organization’s facilities, it is quarantined in its own tank and given careful, individual care, Arms said.
“They try to protect the animal and make sure nothing decreases the animal’s chances,” she said.
Dolphin rehabilitation can cost up to $400 per day, Arms said. Last year, the Galveston facility took care of four animals at the same time.
Arms said the group doesn’t give conditions on new arrivals until they have passed the critical first 72 hours, but the Johnstons said they have been told he is doing fine.
Johnston said he was glad to have been able to give a dolphin another chance. In the 35 years he and his wife, Ann, have run a charter boat service, dolphins have been a friendly visitor in the open Gulf, he said.
“We play with them offshore all the time,” Ann Johnston said. “When you’re fishing, sometimes they are too many.”
The Johnstons said they plan to drive up to Galveston periodically to try to see their new family friend.
“If I’d name it, I’d name it Lucky,” Doug Johnston said.
