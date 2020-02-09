75 years ago
Completion of a new producer and staking of a new location was reported for the Danbury pool of Brazoria County by Humble Oil and Refining Company.
The new producer is the No. 4-B Bassett Blakely, H.T. & B. survey section 14, which flowed a potential of 519.88 barrels of 38.5 gravity oil through 1-8-inch choke with 950 pounds of pressure on tubing and 950 pounds of pressure on casting Gas-oil ration was 348 to 1. Production was from perforations 5630-66 feet with total depth to 5676 feet.
The new location is for No. 6 Bassett Blakely, Hooper and Wade survey. abstract 433, section 11, 330 feet northwest of the southeast line of a 517-acre lease, and 508 feet southwest of the No. 5-A Bassett Blakely and 1053 feet northeast of the No. 4-A. Bassett Blakely contract depth is 6000 feet.
In the Allen Dome area of Brazoria County, Gulf Refining Company has made application to plug No. 2, S.M. Allen, S. McNeil survey, at 12,667 feet.
50 years ago
J.H. Brigance announcing today his candidacy for reelection said he is “proud to run off my past seven years’ record as a county commissioner, as well as a precinct commissioner.”
He is a candidate in the Democratic Primary for the post of county commissioner for Precinct 4 — Sweeny, Brazoria, Jones Creek area. He will be seeking the third four-year term in that office.
“As leadership of the county seems to be shaping up as a major issue in the ensuing campaign,” he said, he is “glad to list the positions of leadership to which the people who know him to serve.”
15 years ago
SWEENY — The new $2.1 million Sweeny Community Hospital emergency room was open for tours Sunday, but among the visitors mingling and shuffling through the new building, Neil Caldwell was beaming.
Caldwell, a former state representative from Alvin, wrote the bill signed by Gov. John Connally in 1963 creating the Sweeny Hospital District.
“Geographically, they needed what they’ve got,” Caldwell said. “I’m just proud to have had a small part in it.”
What was an L-shaped 22-bed facility back in 1965 is growing for the first time since 1975 with the help of $10 million in bonds approved by voters in September 2002.
A Texas Department of State Health Services inspector gave the new facility a clean bill of health Jan. 28, paving the way for the building to open.
The design took the emergency staff’s opinions into account, which makes it unique for the area, Sweeny hospital EMS director David Filipp said.
“It’s probably the only ER in the area EMS got to have input in the design of,” Filipp said.
The new facility may open its doors as early as Feb. 14, hospital administrator Tony Turk said.
About 100 visitors attended an open house Thursday, said Rhonda Moran, hospital community relations director.
As someone who has used the old emergency room, Sweeny resident William Bender said the new facility is a “priceless asset.”
“It’s completely thought out, and it will improve the effectiveness of the hospital,” said Bender, a resident of Sweeny for 30 years. “This is amazing that such a little bitty town has such a nice hospital.”
The emergency room, The Fountains assisted-living facility and a new office building are covered by the bonds.
After the three projects are completed, district board member Bobby Freeman said the board must continue to determine ways of matching Sweeny’s inevitable growth.
“It’s gonna happen, and it’s needed,” Freeman said. “We need to start doing things now instead of reacting.”
Caldwell said community support for the hospital’s expansion proves the need is there, just like in 1963.
“I think it’s just marvelous,” Caldwell said. “It has obviously served the community well.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.