Carolyn Conner Hale
Love you and miss you, Donna.
Rikie Bennett
Shout out to my son, Riley Wayne, and my husband Walt, my two favorite people. I love y’all so much!
Terry Ordonez
Love all my grandbabies to the moon and back. Elie, Nicole, Brynden, Alanna, Melissa, Audriana, Aden, Aubriel, Larissa, Nathan and Camilla.
Krystal Lopez
Shout out to my reasons for living: my kids Optimus, Maximus and Novanni. Love you to the moon and back a thousand times!
Amber Bivens
Shout out to my husband, Reginald Bivens, and our wonderful kids, Cassiy, Cailee, Cassius, Brooke and Ramsey. I love y’all to the moon.
Donna Barber
I was raised in Freeport area. I now live three hours one-way away. After a three-week chase looking for a small simple wire window clip in two counties, I made the drive to Freeport to good ’ole Girouard’s General Store. Without failure, there sat the clips. It was worth the six-hour drive to spend $2.90. Famous motto “If Girouard’s doesn’t have it, it’s probably not made.”
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love, blessings and appreciation to James Williams, Rev. James Robinson, Audry Rollins, Patricia Ashton, Thelma Barnes, Johnnie M. Bell, Jean Ann Higgins, former faculty, students and all the beautiful members of the O.H. Herman Alumni Association of Matagorda who held a very energizing and enlightening banquet. Your time, talents, and treasures given toward charitable, religious, educational, historical, and non-profit endeavors are greatly acknowledged. High notes of gratitude to the phenomenal speaker, Monalisa G. Bryant who presented us with precious “gems” of wisdom. Many times, God’s purpose for our lives is displayed in the way we serve others. Thank you for reaching out and helping humankind. “For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labor of love.”
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and blessings to Pastor Louis Dixon, Rev. Jerry Higgins, Joshua and Jonovan Thomas, Jean Ann Higins, Johnnie Bell, Jessie Helm, Margarette Higgins and to all the inspiring congregants at the Macedonia Baptist Church who celebrated their 22nd annual Family and Friends day program. Additional shouts of love to Pastor Willie Adams Jr., who presented the gospel message, “Grieve not the Holy Spirit.” Ephesians 4:30. We pray God’s grace and mercy will abide in each of your lives. Always remember, if you have a family that loves you, a few good friends, food on your table, a roof over your head ad good health you are rich in God’s blessings.
