CLUTE
When Devon Cook read Javi Lerma’s story, she saw an opportunity to fulfill a wider need.
Lerma, father to a 3-year-old son, was working at two music venues in Houston before coronavirus forced their closure. Then he found a morning job at Center Court Pizza in Clute, only to be laid off on his second day after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered a closure of all dine-in restaurant services in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.
“I was reading that and thinking, ‘Who’s helping these people?’” Cook said.
“We see food banks and different places helping, but people like him that work hard — they don’t know about those places,” she said. “I thought I could reach out to people that have never really had to ask for help before.”
Cook is the owner of Between Friends Consignment & Tuxedo Rental in Clute, and while her business has shifted online during this period of social distancing, she’s found another purpose for the store: a place to stock donations of food and other items that can be given to those in need of them.
“We all have things in our pantry that we don’t use, extra things sitting around that we don’t necessarily need,” Cook said. “Why not give it to someone that does need it?”
With donations from consignors and from individuals, Cook and her assistant manager, Brandee McGrael, have already assisted several local families, McGrael said.
“She actually met three families who were out of work — one family was living in a hotel, one had a baby on a breathing machine,” McGrael said. “Just incredible stories.”
Because she and Cook are not consistently in the store during this time, anybody in need of help or anybody who would like to donate can reach out through the store’s Facebook page, McGrael said.
They’ve been able to assist families with food such as spaghetti dinners, rice and sausage, snacks, different cake mixes, as well as paper goods, Cook said. Some monetary donations have gone to purchasing necessities like diapers and wipes, and when Between Friends has bagged up items for families, they make sure there’s enough to make whole meals for families, she said.
One lady in need of toilet paper thought it was silly to ask them to help her find some, and Cook went above and beyond to do just that, McGrael said.
How they can help other people has always been their outlook on everything, McGrael said, and Cook attributes that to her Christian faith.
“God expects us to help and love each other, and we shouldn’t depend on bigger entities to help everyone,” Cook said. “We should be helping each other. We should be the ones depending on each other.”
To fulfill another recent need, Between Friends also partnered with Vernor Material and Equipment to distribute hand sanitizer to the community. The sanitizer was supplied by Kenny Vernor, said his son, Stonewall Vernor.
“I’m very good friends with (Devon’s) sons,” Stonewall Vernor said. “We had about five people out there just holding signs and getting water bottles and food to people. … It was all three of her sons … and her husband Craig, and me.”
“Between Friends was giving meals out, so they were doing a lot,” he said. “We gave about 90 gallons of hand sanitizer that day so we did really good.”
They hope to partner again soon, and just need to decide when to do it again, Vernor said.
“We’re just gonna continue helping people as long as we have the means to do it,” Cook said.
