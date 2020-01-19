The Glass Ocean
By Beatrice Williams, Lauren Wittig and Karen White
Wm. Morrow
$26.99, hardcover
I found the use of three different narrators confusing enough that by the end of the third chapter I had used a stick-on note with information about the time each lived and a scrawled reminder of their identity.
Once that was in place and I could reorient myself as the viewpoint changed, I very much enjoyed the book and its stories of different people and eras and how they eventually meshed.
In 1915, Caroline Hochstetter is discouraged with her marriage, finding her formerly romantic husband, Gilbert, unresponsive and overly occupied with business that he refuses to talk to her about.
With them aboard the luxurious ship Lusitania is a long-time male friend, who is both attentive and in love with Caroline, though she has always considered him just a long-time friend.
Another narrator is Tessa Fairweather, a young woman from a family of swindlers, who purports to be returning home to Devon, but has been pressured by her sister to take part in what Tessa has vowed is her final illicit — and highly dangerous — con game.
The final viewpoint is presented by Sarah Blake, a young author seeking to repeat the success of her first book. Desperate to find a new subject, she has uncovered secrets from a formerly unopened trunk that belonged to her great-grandfather, who died in the sinking of the Lusitania.
The authors manage to entwine these very different characters to create a multi-generational novel that kept me turning the pages to the very last.
Although other reviewers’ opinions are mixed, mine is a positive thumbs-up, but I definitely recommend making a couple of notes at the beginning, to help avoid the confusion I found in connection with the characters and their various stories.
One Fine Duke
By Lenora Bell
Avon Books
$26.99, hardcover
Born and reared on an isolated estate in England, Mina Penny has begged for years to be allowed to leave this sheltered life and go to London, which she envisions as the place to embrace a career of adventure, danger, and romance.
Both of her parents were English spies, and Mina has studied every possible source in her ambition to follow in their footsteps. Her guardian, an uncle who is trying to protect her, is determined to keep her safe.
As an English spymaster, he has every reason to recognize the dangers facing his young charge, whose parents died because of their clandestine work for their country.
Realizing that it’s time to find her a husband, he prepares a very limited list of those he deems acceptable. Mina, however, has determined at an early age that a safe, acceptable marriage is not the life she wants.
Naturally, none of the men her uncle has suggested is anything like the dashing male she has envisioned as a partner, so she does everything possible to discourage each of them.
Unfortunately for her plans, Drew, who is the Duke of Thornton, the wealthiest and stuffiest of the lot, is intrigued by her unusual approach.
Every other husband-hunting young woman of his acquaintance has attempted to attract him, which makes Mina just different enough to catch his attention.
Her efforts at discouraging him are enough to send any marriage-minded man fleeing for cover, but every effort fails — as is absolutely essential in a light-hearted romantic novel.
Suspend your disbelief and read it. If you have an ounce of humor in your makeup, you’ll find it well worth your time.
Saban: The Making of a Coach
By Monte Burke
Simon & Schuster
$27, hardcover
Yes, despite my age and gender, I’m a football fan and have become a behind-the-scenes booster of several college and professional teams because of my admiration for the skills of some of their players and coaches, including Nick Saban.
I don’t usually carry that interest to the point of reading football-themed biographies, but this time, I couldn’t resist learning more, and I’m glad I did.
Monte Burke’s biography of Saban was published back in 2015, so it doesn’t cover the last few seasons, but it provides an alternately inspiring and disturbing insight to the background and work ethic of a man driven to pursue perfection.
Somehow I missed Saban’s exploits during his years coaching other college (and some professional) teams before taking over at the University of Alabama, so I found this information of particular interest.
Burke’s writing style makes for easy reading by those who are football fans, as well as readers who are better acquainted than I am with the nuances of the game, its participants and politics.
I thoroughly enjoyed learning more about Saban, including the background about his father, whose influence appears to have been life-altering.
