Readers sent in a collection of savory and sweet recipes they've enjoyed while staying home and social distancing during the pandemic. We printed 11 of them in our Weekend Edition, but we have plenty more to share.
Breakfast Tacos
INGREDIENTS
10 to 12 eggs, beaten
1 pound bulk hot sausage
1 medium potato
1/4 cup onion, chopped
2 tablespoons butter
Salt and pepper to taste
A couple of shakes of chili powder to taste
Grated cheese (I like Colby)
Favorite taco sauce (I like my Chili de Arbol Table Salsa)
Flour Tortillas
DIRECTIONS
This is one that changes each time I make it, because all is approximate.
Take a potato (about the size of a beer can), scrub it, cut it in half lengthwise, then cut each half in half. Slice the quartered potato into about 1/8-inch slices, crosswise.
Take a large skillet and brown the sausage and transfer to a plate with paper towels to absorb the grease. You can substitute bacon, cut in 1-inch pieces, chopped ham or chorizo sausage for the bulk sausage.
Throw the potatoes in the sausage grease and cook until they start to brown, throw the onion in and continue cooking until the onion starts to turn clear, then transfer them to the plate you have the sausage in to absorb the grease.
Pour the grease out of the skillet and wipe it out with a paper towel.
Put about 2 tablespoons of butter in the skillet and melt, just like you do for scrambled eggs. Pour the eggs into the hot skillet and let them start to cook.
I don’t stir a lot; when the eggs start to set, I take a spatula and kinda scrape the bottom of the skillet.
Just before the eggs are cooked (they should still be a little runny), I throw the grated cheese in and season to taste.
Next you scrape the sausage, potato and onion in the skillet with the eggs and mix all together.
While you are doing the eggs, start heating the tortillas in a dry skillet until they just start to brown. Flip them several times while they are heating.
Now you’re ready to get down to business. Scoop a good helping of the egg concoction in a flour tortilla and spoon some taco sauce on top, roll and eat.
George Morgan, Angleton
Chili de Arbol Table Salsa
INGREDIENTS
4 dried chile de árbol peppers, remove stem and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
15-ounce can Hunt's tomatoes
1/4 teaspoon of dried cilantro (1 teaspoon if fresh)
1/3 cup water
DIRECTIONS
In a blender, add the chile de árbol peppers and 1/3 cup of water (well water if you have it). Place the blender on high speed and process this mixture for at least one minute. After processing, let the mixture remain in the blender to rest and soak up the water for 10 minutes — do not open the blender top and smell the contents!
After the 10-minute rest period, blend again on high for 1 minute. This is to break up the chile pieces into very small parts; you do not want to run into a big piece of either of these chiles.
Add tomato water, half of the can of tomatoes, the garlic powder and salt, then blend well.
Place the rest of tomatoes in blender, on low speed — blip (pulse) motor just enough to chop up tomatoes (do not make a mush).
Pour in glass jar, add cilantro, mix well.
Store in ice box a few hours for flavors to blend. That's it!
For 1 pint of salsa (2 cups).
Notes: The chile de árbol should be available at most food stores in the produce section. I like the loose, bulk chiles rather than the prepackaged ones. I make this so often I remove the stems and blend up a handful of the chiles de árbol, put into a jar and write out (and paste) the recipe to the jar. This way I do all the pepper blending at one time. I’ve found that 1 teaspoon of ground peppers equal the 4 dried. (Not knowing your heat tolerance, start with 1/2 teaspoon, you can add more if you need to increase the heat.)
George Morgan, Angleton
Breakfast Fried Rice
INGREDIENTS
2 cups cold leftover rice
1/2 to 3/4 cup leftover bacon and/or sausage, crumbled
2 to 3 eggs, scrambled and broken up
Crushed red pepper flakes, to taste
Garlic powder or garlic salt, to taste
1/3 to 1/2 cup chopped green onions, or to taste
1/3 to 1/2 cup chopped peppers (bell/jalapeño), or to taste
Black pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS
Heat some olive or vegetable oil in a skillet or wok, just a thin coat in the bottom of the pan.
Toss in all ingredients and heat through on medium-high, enough for the red and black pepper and garlic to infuse throughout.
I like to heat it until the rice just starts to snap a little and almost starts sticking.
I like it spicy; you should experiment a bit with the red pepper flakes and/or the chopped hot peppers.
George Morgan, Angleton
Pork Fajitas by George
INGREDIENTS
Leftover barbecued pork butt
Fiesta Fajita seasoning
3 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon Worcestershire seasoning
1 onion, sliced
1 bell pepper, sliced
DIRECTIONS
Slice about 1 pound of meat off the butt. Cut into 3/8-inch-thick slices, then cut long ways to 1/2-inch strips.
In a large skillet, heat the butter over moderately high heat until it is hot, add the bell peppers, the onion and the garlic. Sauté the mixture, stirring for five minutes or until the bell peppers are softened.
Slice the fajitas and add to the onion/pepper mixture. Sauté about five minutes.
Eat in tortillas and garnish with grated cheese and salsa.
George Morgan, Angleton
George's Good N Easy Mexican Rice
INGREDIENTS
1 cup rice
1 can Ro-Tel diced “Mexican festival”
1 teaspoon chili powder
Salt, to taste
1 tablespoon minced garlic
2 teaspoons chicken “Better than Bouillon” paste
2 cups water
Small amount of oil
DIRECTIONS
Wash rice in hot water and dry on paper towels ahead of time. Dissolve the chicken bouillon in water ahead of time.
When ready to cook, put oil in small skillet (that has a cover), add rice and stir over medium heat until rice starts to turn brown.
Add the garlic, the chili powder and half of the can of Ro-Tel. Stir until all is combined.
Sprinkle with salt to taste and add the water.
Bring to a simmer, cover and simmer for 20 minutes (or until rice is dry and separates).
Let sit for an additional 5 minutes, then stir to mix all together.
George Morgan, Angleton
Mom's Sausage, Potato, Carrot and Cabbage Pot
INGREDIENTS
1 ring sausage (your favorite)
1 head of cabbage
4 medium potatoes, chopped in bite size pieces
4 to 5 carrots, chopped in bite-size pieces
1 medium onion, quartered
Garlic, powder or minced, to taste
Salt & pepper to taste
Cooking oil
1/2 cup water
DIRECTIONS
Slice sausage into bite-size pieces.
In a large pot on medium heat, pour enough oil to cover bottom. Add the sausage and sauté until grease starts to cook out of it.
Cut cabbage into coarse chunks and throw into the pot. Add potatoes, carrots and water.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Cover and simmer until potatoes are done, about 1 1/2 hours.
Taste and adjust seasonings.
George Morgan, Angleton
George’s Goulash
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 pounds ground chuck
3 teaspoons minced garlic
1 large yellow onion, diced
2 1/2 cups water
1/2 cup beef broth
8-ounce can tomato sauce
15-ounce can diced tomatoes
10-ounce can Ro-Tel
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
2 bay leaves
1 tablespoon seasoned salt
1/2 tablespoon black pepper
2 cups elbow macaroni, uncooked
1 cup sliced Velveeta Cheese
DIRECTIONS
In a large skillet, sauté ground meat over medium-high heat until half-cooked.
Add garlic and onions. Sauté until meat is fully cooked. Drain grease.
Add water and broth, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, Ro-Tel tomatoes, Italian seasoning, bay leaves and seasoned salt and pepper. Mix well.
Lower heat and cover. Allow to cook for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add in the uncooked elbow macaroni to the skillet; stir well until everything is combined. Cover once again and allow to simmer for about 30 minutes
Stir in the Velveeta.
Once Velveeta has melted, remove the bay leaves and serve.
George Morgan, Angleton
Pam Goodrum Brooks' “Crack Dip”
INGREDIENTS
16 ounces sour cream
1-ounce package ranch salad dressing and seasoning mix
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
3 ounces bacon bits
Chopped pickled jalapeños, to taste
DIRECTIONS
In large bowl, mix sour cream and dressing mix until well blended.
Stir in shredded Cheddar cheese.
Stir in bacon and chopped jalapeños.
If desired, top with extra shredded cheese and sliced green onions to serve.
George Morgan, Angleton
Super Sloppy Joe
INGREDIENTS
3/4 cup ketchup
3/4 cup chili sauce
1 cup water
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 teaspoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1 tablespoon mustard
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper (or more, to taste)
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 large onion, diced
1 large green pepper, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 pounds ground beef
DIRECTIONS
In a medium bowl, stir together the ketchup, chili sauce, water, vinegar, brown sugar, chili powder, cumin, mustard, red pepper, Worcestershire and tomato paste and set aside.
Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium heat and add the onion and bell pepper and cook until softened, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook another minute or two.
Increase the heat to high, then add the ground beef and cook until browned, breaking it up well with a wooden spoon as it cooks. Drain off the excess fat.
Stir in the liquid mixture, generously salt and pepper and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for about 15 minutes, or until thickened.
Serve on toasted hamburger buns with mustard, pickles and cheese if you want.
George Morgan, Angleton
Pam Goodrum Brooks' Chicken and Rice Soup
INGREDIENTS
2 1/2 to 3 pounds chicken
2 quarts water
1 cup long grain rice, uncooked
Small bag carrots, scraped and chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 tablespoon chicken-flavored bouillon granules
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
DIRECTIONS
Combine chicken and water and boil until done.
Remove chicken to cool; reserve broth.
When cool enough to handle, chop the chicken into bite-size pieces.
Bring broth to a boil and add rice and next 7 ingredients.
Cover and cook.
Stir in chopped chicken and cook till done.
Note: Don’t cook rice too long, it will get mushy.
George Morgan, Angleton
Caldo de Res
INGREDIENTS
3 pounds bone-in beef shank (can use a roast)
1 potato, chunked
1 onion, chopped
1 cabbage, wedged
1 yellow squash, chunked
1 zucchini, chunked
2 carrots, chunked
5 stalks celery, chunked
3 ears of corn on the cob, cut into thirds
1 large tomato, diced, or a can of Ro-Tel
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
3 cups beef broth
2-4 tablespoons beef “Better than Bullion” paste
4-5 cups water
2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 tablespoons minced garlic, to your liking
1 tablespoon cumin
1/2 tablespoon onion powder
1/2 tablespoon garlic powder
Salt and pepper
Optional garnishes and sides
Cilantro
Chopped onion
Lime wedge
DIRECTIONS
Season beef with salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and cumin.
Coat skillet with oil and heat until very hot. Brown beef for about 2 minutes on each side.
Cut beef into chunks and return beef and bones to pan. Add 1 tablespoon of “Better Than Bullion” paste.
Cook until browned.
Add chopped onion and garlic and cooked until lightly golden.
Add beef broth and tomatoes. The beef should be covered by the broth. If not, add some water.
Cover lightly and simmer on low for 1 hour. Meat should be tender. If not, then continue cooking in 10-minute increments until tender. (Beef will get more tender by the end of the recipe.)
Transfer to large soup pot.
Add carrots and 1/4 cup chopped cilantro. Cook for 10 minutes.
Add 1 to 3 tablespoons “Better Than Bullion” paste, to your liking. (It depends how salty you like your caldo.) Add the rest of the vegetables EXCEPT for the cabbage.
Cook 40 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Add the cabbage by pushing it down into the soup using a ladle.
Cook on medium-low heat for 10 minutes.
Serve over rice with corn tortillas on the side.
Garnish with fresh chopped onion, cilantro, and squeezed lime wedge.
George Morgan, Angleton
Baked Chicken Nuggets
DIRECTIONS
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
Salt and pepper to taste
1 large egg
1/3 cup milk
Dipping sauce: ranch, honey mustard or spicy ketchup — optional
Preheat oven to 375.
Cut chicken into pieces for nuggets; set aside.
Whip together egg and milk in a medium bowl; place chicken pieces in egg mixture to soak.
Meanwhile, stir together panko bread crumbs and seasonings.
Dredge chicken pieces into bread crumb mixture to coat; dip back into egg mixture and then into bread crumb mixture a second time.
Place breaded chicken pieces on a baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray and bake for 15 minutes.
Serve nuggets with your favorite condiments or dipping sauce.
Notes:
For homemade dipping sauces, you might try one of these:
Honey Mustard — combine 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard with 2 tablespoons each of honey and mayo.
Spicy Ketchup – combine 1/4 cup ketchup with 3 tablespoons spicy chili sauce or hot sauce and 2 tablespoons mayo.
Ranch —
2 tablespoon dried parsley
1 teaspoon dried dill
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Sour cream, for serving
Mix together the first six ingredients down to the pepper. Store in an airtight container.
When you are ready to make the dip stir 1 tablespoon of the spice mixture together with 1/2 cup sour cream.
Save the remaining dry spice mixture in spice cabinet or pantry for another day.
Arlene Rogers, Lake Jackson
Easy Beef Enchiladas
INGREDIENTS
1 pound lean ground beef
3/4 cup chopped onions
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 (4 1/2-ounce) can Old El Paso Chopped Green Chiles
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 (10-ounce) cans Old El Paso Enchilada Sauce
8 (6-inch) corn tortillas
8 ounces shredded Mexican cheese blend, or any type
Oil or cooking spray for frying tortillas
DIRECTIONS
In a large nonstick skillet, cook ground beef, onions and garlic until beef is thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently. Drain. Add green chiles, salt and pepper; mix well. Remove from heat.
In a small skillet over medium heat, heat some canola oil. Lightly fry the tortillas just until soft. Do not crisp. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate and repeat until all the tortillas are fried. Set aside.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Spread 1/2 cup of the sauce in the bottom of a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Next, one at a time, dip each tortilla into the sauce. Set the sauce-soaked tortilla on a plate. Place on some of the meat mixture. Top with a generous portion of cheese. Roll up the tortilla to contain the filling inside.
Place the tortilla seam side down in the baking dish. Repeat with the rest of the tortillas and pour the remaining sauce over the top. End with a generous sprinkling of cheese and any of the meat mixture that you might have left over from the filling.
Bake the enchiladas for 20 minutes, or until bubbly.
Top with: sour cream and salsa, jalapeño, etc.
Arlene Rogers, Lake Jackson
George's Great Grilled Chicken Breast
INGREDIENTS
4 to 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
4 to 6 slices boiled ham lunch meat, cut diagonally
Monterey jack cheese with jalapeños, sliced 1/4 inch thick
Marinade:
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 cup tequila
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 1/2 tablespoons salt
1 1/2 tablespoons black pepper
1 1/2 tablespoons red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon cilantro
DIRECTIONS
Marinate chicken chest at least eight hours in the marinade. Remove and put on hot grill.
Cook about 4 minutes and flip breasts.
On cooked side, place 2 pieces of the sliced ham and cook about 2 minutes, then cover the ham with sliced jack cheese.
Cook about another 3-4 minutes until done (don’t overcook).
Serve with pico de gallo or picante sauce on top. Finger likkin' good.
NOTE: I stick toothpicks through the cheese and ham, to hold to the chicken.
George Morgan, Angleton
Cajun Red Beans and Rice
INGREDIENTS
Ham bone
1 pound cubed ham
2 pounds dried red kidney beans
1 ring smoked sausage, sliced about 1/4-inch thick
1 large onion (or more), chopped
1/2 head garlic, minced
3 bay leaves
Cajun seasoning, to taste (we like Slap Yo Mama)
DIRECTIONS
Soak the beans, first thing in the morning.
Add water to a large pot, put the ham bone and Cajun seasoning, and bring to a simmer.
Around 9 a.m., brown the sausage and ham meat.
Bring beans to a boil and add all other ingredients.
Reduce heat and simmer for at least 3 hours. Beans should become creamy with a thickened "gravy". If they aren’t creamy, mash a couple of times with a potato masher.
After beans are done, take off the heat.
About an hour before supper, reheat the beans. Serve over hot rice.
George Morgan, Angleton
Apple Pie Bread
INGREDIENTS
1 box of yellow cake mix
1 cup of self rising flour
1 tablespoon of cinnamon
1 can of apple pie filling, crushed
4 eggs, slightly beaten
1 Fiji apple peeled, cored and diced
Sugar and cinnamon mixture for topping
DIRECTIONS
Mix dry ingredients together in a large bowl. In a medium bowl smash the apple pie filling until it is slightly lumpy. Slightly beat the eggs in another bowl and then peel, core and dice a medium Fiji apple.
In the dry ingredient bowl, add the smashed apple pie filling and the slightly beaten eggs. Once well incorporated, add the diced Fiji apple.
Separate into 2 greased loaf pans, sprinkle well with sugar and cinnamon mixture, and bake for about 40 minutes at 325 degrees.
Cindy Cornette
Classic Zucchini Bread
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 cups grated zucchini, lightly packed — do not drain liquid
1 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
1/3 cup vegetable oil — or your preferred cooking oil
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
How to grate zucchini
Do not peel the zucchini before grating, leave the skin on.
Do not salt, drain out, or squeeze out any of the liquid from the zucchini.
Use the large grate of a box grater to grate two small (or one large) zucchini for 1 1/2 cups lightly packed grated zucchini.
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, add the grated zucchini, sugar, brown sugar, applesauce, oil, eggs and vanilla. Whisk until well combined.
Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Stir just until no dry flour remains, trying not to over mix.
Pour the batter into the loaf pan. Bake for 50 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the center of the bread should come out with moist crumbs on it.
Cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Remove from the pan and transfer to a wire cooling rack to cool completely before slicing.
Store covered in the refrigerator. This bread is best served after it has been refrigerated for at least 12 hours.
Katie Frezza, Lake Jackson
Morgan VanNorman’s Fabulous French Toast Stix
INGREDIENTS
4 slices bread
3 eggs
1/4 cup milk
2 cups cornflake cereal
1 tablespoon butter or margarine
Maple-flavored syrup or powder sugar
DIRECTIONS
On a cutting board using a serrated knife, cut each slice of bread into 3 strips.
Put bread strips in 9 x 13 x 3/4-inch baking dish.
Crack the egg on the side of the bowl, letting the egg slip into the bowl. Add the milk to eggs and beat with a fork until the eggs look foamy.
Pour over bread in the baking dish. Turn bread over, using pancake turner, to coat the other side.
Put the cereal in a plastic bag, seal bag closed. Use a rolling pin to crush cereal.
Dump crushed cereal in shallow dish or pie plate.
Put butter into the skillet. Melt butter over medium heat, tilt skillet so inside will be coated with butter.
Take the bread strips out of the egg mixture using the pancake turner, put them in the crushed cereal.
Turn bread strips over using the pancake turner to coat the other side.
Put the cereal-coated bread strips in the hot skillet.
Cook for about 4 minutes or until the bottom of the bread strips are golden brown.
You can lift the edges with pancake turner to peek.
Turn bread strips over and cook about another 4 minutes until the bottom is golden brown.
Serve with syrup or powdered sugar, if you like.
George Morgan, Angleton
Cinnamon Cream Cheese Squares
INGREDIENTS
2 8-ounce tubes refrigerated crescent rolls
2 8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1 1/2 cups sugar, divided
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup butter, melted
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
DIRECTIONS
Unroll one tube of dough and place in a lightly greased 13 x 9 x 2-inch baking pan. Seal seams and perforations; set aside.
In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese with 1 cup of the sugar and vanilla until smooth.
Spread over the dough.
Unroll the other tube of dough and place over the cream cheese mixture, stretching to fit.
Brush butter evenly over top; sprinkle with cinnamon and remaining sugar.
Bake in a pre-heated 350-degree oven for 30 minutes, or until done.
Cut into squares.
Linda Morgan, Angleton
Zucchini and Apple Bread
INGREDIENTS
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
3/4 cup vegetable oil
3 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 medium zucchini, shredded (about 1 1/2 cups)
1 medium apple, peeled, cored and shredded (about 1 cup)
3/4 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 325. Spray 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with vegetable pan spray.
In large bowl, combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, salt and nutmeg.
In medium bowl, whisk together oil, eggs and vanilla. Stir into flour mixture.
Stir in zucchini, apple and pecans, mixing until just combined. (Do not overmix.)
Turn mixture into prepared pan.
Bake 50-60 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Cool bread in pan 10 minutes. Loosen edges of bread from pan. Remove bread from pan; cool completely.
Linda Morgan, Angleton
Soft and Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies
INGREDIENTS
2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/4 cups dark brown sugar, firmly packed
1 1/4 cups white sugar
1 cup salted butter, softened
3 large eggs
1 cup creamy peanut butter
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
In a medium bowl combine flour, baking soda and salt. Mix well with a wire whisk. Set aside.
In a large bowl, blend sugars using an electric mixer set on medium speed. Add butter and mix to form a grainy paste, scraping the sides of the bowl.
Add eggs, peanut butter and vanilla, and mix at medium speed until light and fluffy.
Add the flour mixture and mix at low speed until just mixed. Do not over-mix.
Drop rounded tablespoons 1 1/2 inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet.
With a wet fork gently press a crisscross pattern on the top of cookies.
Bake for 18-22 minutes until cookies are slightly brown along edges. Transfer cookies immediately to cool surface with a spatula.
Variation: add 2 cups coarsely chopped semisweet chocolate bar or 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips to the flour mixture, then bake as directed.
Yield: 3 1/2 dozen
Linda Morgan, Angleton
Spring Cookie Crème Cakes
Big, chewy, flavorful cookies with a yummy crème filling.
INGREDIENTS
1 box Betty Crocker SuperMoist yellow cake mix
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
3/4 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
2 tablespoons water
1 egg
2 cups quick-cooking oats
1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Crème:
3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
3 cups powdered sugar
3 tablespoons heavy cream (you can use low fat but will result in a much less creamy consistency)
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Pinch of salt, as needed
DIRECTIONS
Cookies: Heat oven to 350 degrees.
In large bowl, beat cake mix, brown sugar, butter, peanut butter, water and egg with electric mixer on medium speed until well combined. Stir in oats until combined, then stir in chocolate chips.
Using large cookie scoop, drop dough 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake 14 to 15 minutes or until edges are just golden brown. Cool 10 minutes on cookie sheet. Remove to cooling rack to cool completely, about 20 minutes.
Crème: With a mixer, beat butter for about 1 minute until creamy. Add the powdered sugar and mix on medium speed for 1-2 minutes. Pour in heavy cream and vanilla extract. Mix on high for 3-4 minutes until fluffy.
Taste and add a pinch or two of salt, as needed.
If filling is way too thick, add a couple more teaspoons of heavy cream.
If you want springtime colors: use a drop or two of your favorite food coloring in your choice of colors.
Spread a tablespoon or so of cream filling on the bottom side of half of cookies; top with remaining cookies, right side up.
Cookies stay fresh and soft with creme filling at room temperature for 2 days in an airtight container. After that, store in the refrigerator to keep the creme center fresh. These are best eaten within 2 days, if they last that long!
Arlene Rogers, Lake Jackson
Baltimore Berger Cookies
Recipe from KingArthurFlour.com
INGREDIENTS
1/3 cup unsalted butter
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
1 1/2 cups King Arthur unbleached all-purpose flour
1/3 cup milk
Icing:
2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
1 1/2 tablespoons light corn syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3/4 cup heavy cream
1 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar, sifted
1/8 teaspoon salt
DIRECTIONS
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease (or line with parchment paper) two baking sheets.
To make the cookies: In a large mixing bowl, beat together the butter, salt, vanilla, and baking powder.
Beat in the sugar, then the egg.
Add the flour to the wet ingredients alternately with the milk, beginning and ending with the flour. Do this gently; there's no need to beat the batter.
Using a spoon or a tablespoon cookie scoop, drop the dough onto the prepared cookie sheets. The balls of dough should be about 1 1/4 inches in diameter. Flatten each mound of dough to a circle about 1 1/2 inches across; wet your fingers or a knife, or grease the bottom of a drinking glass or measuring cup to do this. Leave 2 to 2 1/2 inches between each cookie, for expansion.
Bake the cookies for about 10 to 11 minutes, or until they're a mottled brown on the bottom (carefully tilt one up to look), but not colored on top. You may see the barest hint of browning around the edges, but these cookies are supposed to be soft and cake-like, so don't over-bake them. Remove the cookies from the oven, and let them cool right on the pan as you make the frosting.
To make the icing: Place the chocolate chips, corn syrup, vanilla, and cream into a large microwave-safe bowl, or into a large saucepan.
Heat the mixture until it's very hot; the cream will start to form bubbles. Remove from the heat, and stir until smooth.
Beat in the confectioners' sugar and salt. Let cool to warm room temperature while you make the cookies.
Dip the top of each cookie into the warm icing; swirl the cookie around to really give it a good coating. Set the cookies back on the baking sheet.
Spread the remaining icing evenly atop the cookies. If it's too soft and flows off the cookies, let it set a bit, until it's firmer. It'll feel like you're piling on a lot of icing; that's precisely the point!
Allow the icing to set completely, then store the cookies airtight in a single layer. Keep at room temperature for several days; freeze for longer storage.
Zach Kilgore
